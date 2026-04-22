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Quote of the day by Sigmund Freud: “The more perfect a person is on the outside, the more demons they have on the inside.”

Sigmund Freud was an Austrian neurologist and the father of psychoanalysis, a concept which shaped current perceptions of the unconscious mind.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 07:01 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 07:01 IST
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