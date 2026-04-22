<p><strong>Quote of the day by Sigmund Freud</strong></p><p><strong>“The more perfect a person is on the outside, the more demons they have on the inside.”</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation:</ins> </strong>The quote attributed to Sigmund Freud implies that people who create a flawless public persona are using a defense mechanism to hide away their inner turmoil.</p><p>In terms of psychology, to maintain a perfect public image, one has to put a lot of mental energy into suppressing natural impulses, unresolved trauma and deep seated insecurities.</p><p>In other words, human beings are supposed to be a complex mess of emotions. They are supposed to express their feelings, however raw and imperfect they may be. So, it's unfair to put oneself on to a standard of perfection which takes away the humanness from one’s life. </p><p>It could also imply that one must not get dazzled with what one sees on the outside. People who seem perfect are also fighting some inner conflicts no matter how composed they might seem to be.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author: </ins> </strong>Sigmund Freud (born 1856) was an Austrian neurologist and the father of psychoanalysis, a concept which shaped current perceptions of the unconscious mind, dreams, childhood, personality, sexuality and therapy.</p><p>He was an influential thinker of the 20th century and had proposed monumental theories on the function of the human mind.</p><p>However, many of his theories remain the subject of critical debate and controversy, particularly his interpretations on childhood and sexuality.</p><p>He also explored the structure of mind and provided a structural framework, helping mental health professionals to treat mental illnesses. </p><p>His model of the mind as presented in <em>The Ego and the Id </em>inspired many other scholars to explore the unconscious mind.</p>