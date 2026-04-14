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Quote of the day by Thomas A Edison: “I have not failed. I have just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.”

He is known for his transformative inventions like the incandescent electric lamp, the photograph, the carbon transmitter and the motion picture projector.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 06:15 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 06:15 IST
quote of the day

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