<p><strong>“ I have not failed. I have just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.”</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation</ins>: </strong>This classic quote is attributed to scientist Thomas Alva Edison who tried using thousands of materials before finding the right element that could make a filament inside an electric bulb.</p><p>The idea was to find an element that could burn for hours without breaking or melting.</p><p>In a larger context, the scientist is asking people to see failure as one step towards success. He is implying that if one gets to know what is not working for them, then it's a form of achievement because it will help them to narrow down the options that could work.</p><p>It is very common for people to see failure as a deadlock or as a negative outcome, however, it can be a source of clarity to see things that won’t work in the future.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author</ins>: </strong>Thomas A Edison was a science enthusiast born in Ohio (1847). He is known for his transformative inventions like the incandescent electric lamp, the photograph, the carbon transmitter and the motion picture projector.</p><p>Though some claim that Edison suffered from hearing loss since he was a child.</p><p>He is also known to have created the first industrial research laboratory.</p><p>The American innovator was also a crafty entrepreneur who funded many research-based companies. </p>