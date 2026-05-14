<p><strong>“All suffering is caused by being in the wrong place. If you are unhappy where you are, move.”</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation:</ins></strong> Timothy Leary presents a simple but thought-provoking idea that unhappiness is often connected not just to a person’s inner state, but also to the environment, situation, or circumstances they continue to remain in.</p><p>The “wrong place” in the quote does not necessarily refer only to a physical location. It can also represent unhealthy relationships, limiting routines, unsuitable work, social environments, or ways of living that no longer feel meaningful or fulfilling.</p><p>The quote suggests that people sometimes remain in situations that continuously drain them, either out of fear, habit, comfort, or the belief that change is impossible. By saying “move,” Leary points towards the importance of recognising when something is no longer helping one grow or feel at peace.</p><p>At the same time, the line is not simply about escape. It reflects the idea that change often begins with the willingness to step away from what is clearly not working, even when doing so feels uncertain or uncomfortable.</p><p>At its core, the quote is about agency, the recognition that while not every difficulty can be controlled, people still have the ability to change direction when something consistently causes unhappiness.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author:</ins></strong> Timothy Leary (1920–1996) was an American psychologist, and writer known for his unconventional ideas about consciousness, human behaviour, and personal freedom.</p><p>Originally trained in psychology, Leary later became one of the most controversial cultural figures of the 1960s, especially for his strong advocacy of psychedelic drugs. His writings and public commentary often focused on individuality, self-awareness, social systems.</p>.Quote of the day by Carl Jung: “I am not what happened to me, I am what I choose to become.”\n\n