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Quote of the day by Timothy Leary: “All suffering is caused by being in the wrong place…”

Timothy Leary was an American psychologist and writer known for his unconventional ideas about consciousness, and human behaviour.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 03:24 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 03:24 IST
EducationPsychologyQuotesquote of the day

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