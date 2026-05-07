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Quote of the day by Toni Morrison: “Somewhere inside you is that free person…”

Toni Morrison was an American novelist, essayist, and editor, widely regarded as one of the most influential literary voices of the twentieth century.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 03:43 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 03:43 IST
literatureQuotesToni Morrisonquote of the day

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