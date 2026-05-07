Quote of the day by Toni Morrison: “Somewhere inside you is that free person…”

<p><strong>“Somewhere inside you is that free person I’m talking about. Locate her and let her do some good in the world.”</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation:</ins></strong> In this quote, Toni Morrison speaks about the idea of an inner self that exists beyond fear, pressure, or social expectations. Rather than asking people to become someone entirely new, she suggests that freedom already exists within them.</p><p>The phrase “locate her” implies a process of self-discovery. It points towards understanding one’s own voice, values, and individuality beneath external influences. Morrison’s use of the word “free” here is not just about physical freedom, but also emotional and intellectual independence, the ability to think, act, and live authentically.</p><p>Importantly, the quote does not stop at personal liberation. Morrison connects freedom with responsibility and purpose, urging people to let that inner self “do some good in the world.”</p><p>The quote reflects a broader idea often present in Morrison’s work that discovering one’s identity and voice can become a powerful force not only for personal growth, but also for change beyond oneself.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author:</ins></strong> Toni Morrison (1931–2019) was an American novelist, essayist, and editor, widely regarded as one of the most influential literary voices of the twentieth century. Her works often explored themes of identity, memory, freedom, race, and human dignity.</p><p>She received the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1993, becoming the first Black woman to win the honour. Morrison is best known for acclaimed novels such as 'Beloved,' 'Song of Solomon,' and 'The Bluest Eye,' where she examined both personal and collective struggles for identity and freedom.</p>.Quote of the day by Maya Angelou: “There is no greater agony than…”