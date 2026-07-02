Quote of the day by Ursula K Le Guin: “It is good to have an end to journey toward…”

<p><strong>"It is good to have an end to journey toward; but it is the journey that matters, in the end."</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation:</ins> </strong>In a world where success is often measured by milestones, like clearing an exam, getting a promotion or reaching a long-awaited goal, Ursula K Le Guin's words offer a gentle reminder that the process matters just as much as the destination.</p><p>The quote suggests that while having a goal gives direction and purpose, it is the experiences along the way that shape who we become. Every challenge overcome, every lesson learned and every unexpected detour contributes to personal growth in ways that the final achievement alone cannot.</p><p>Many of life's most meaningful moments happen while we are working towards something rather than after we have achieved it. Friendships, skills, resilience and self-discovery are often built during the journey itself.</p><p>Ultimately, the quote reminds us that success is not only about reaching the finish line. It is also about appreciating the path that led us there and recognising that the journey often becomes the most valuable part of the story.</p>.Quote of the day by Haruki Murakami: “I dream. Sometimes I think that’s the only right thing…”.<p><strong><ins>About the author:</ins></strong> Ursula K Le Guin (1929–2018) was an American novelist, essayist and poet, widely popular for her works of speculative fiction. Over a career spanning more than five decades, she wrote influential works including A Wizard of Earthsea, The Left Hand of Darkness and The Dispossessed, exploring themes such as identity, society, power, freedom and humanity.</p><p>Le Guin received numerous honours, including the National Book Award, multiple Hugo and Nebula Awards, and the National Book Foundation Medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters. Her writing continues to influence readers far beyond the science fiction and fantasy genres.</p><p>The quote is from her novel The Left Hand of Darkness (1969), a work of science fiction that explores politics, culture, human relationships and the meaning of identity through an interplanetary journey.</p>