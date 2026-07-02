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Quote of the day by Ursula K Le Guin: “It is good to have an end to journey toward…”

The quote is from Guin's novel The Left Hand of Darkness (1969), a work of science fiction that explores politics, culture, and human relationships.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 04:26 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 04:26 IST
EducationQuotesquote of the day

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