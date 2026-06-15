Quote of the day by Victor Hugo: “To learn to read is to light a fire; every syllable…”

<p><strong>“To learn to read is to light a fire; every syllable that is spelled out is a spark.”</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation:</ins> </strong>This quote by Victor Hugo highlights the transformative power of reading and education. Learning to read is often seen as a basic skill, but Hugo suggests that it is much more than that. Reading opens the door to knowledge, imagination, ideas and opportunities that may otherwise remain out of reach.</p><p>Just as fire begins with a small spark, but it can grow to provide light, warmth and energy. In the same way, every new word a person learns, every sentence they understand and every book they read contributes to a larger process of learning and personal growth. </p><p>Reading is not only a tool for passing examinations; it is a skill that helps people understand different perspectives, discover new interests and continue learning throughout their lives. The habit of reading can often become the foundation upon which future success is built.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author:</ins> </strong>Victor Hugo was a celebrated French writer, poet and playwright best known for literary classics such as Les Misérables and The Hunchback of Notre-Dame. </p><p>One of the most influential figures in nineteenth-century literature, Hugo wrote extensively about justice, education, human dignity and social change. His works continue to be read around the world and remain an enduring part of global literature.</p>