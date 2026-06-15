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Quote of the day by Victor Hugo: “To learn to read is to light a fire; every syllable…”

Victor Hugo was a celebrated French writer, poet and playwright best known for literary classics such as Les Misérables and The Hunchback of Notre-Dame.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 04:28 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 04:28 IST
EducationliteratureQuotesquote of the day

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