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Quote of the day by Victor Hugo: “You have enemies? Why, it is the story of every man who has done a great deed or created a new idea.”

Victor Hugo (born in 1802) was one of the most important French romantic writers.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 09:37 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 09:37 IST
quote of the day

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