Quote of the day by Victor Hugo: “You have enemies? Why, it is the story of every man who has done a great deed or created a new idea.”

<p><strong>“You have enemies? Why, it is the story of every man who has done a great deed or created a new idea.”</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation:</ins></strong> The quote attributed to 19th century French-author Victor Hugo implies that if someone has enemies, it necessarily doesn’t mean a social failure. In some cases, it could be a sign of someone choosing to stand for something meaning and going against the majority opinion.</p><p>In other words, it could also mean for true progress to happen, conflict and friction is an essential part of the story. </p><p>Most newer ideas or out of the box ideologies challenge old beliefs and stubborn perspectives. As a result, the person with a relatively new perception is bound to be questioned, interrupted or even despised for bringing in change.</p><p>Psychologically, people have a tendency to conform to societal expectations. Most spend life adhering to what is told to them. To go against the majority requires one to have courage and the ability to stand against those who resist the change. In the process, they can make more enemies than friends.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author:</ins></strong> Victor Hugo (born in 1802) was one of the most important French romantic writers. </p><p>In France, he is celebrated for his poetry but globally he is known for his famous novel <em>The Hunchback of Notre Dame (</em>1831) and <em>Les Miserables (</em>1862). </p><p>He was also a journalist, a playwright, a human activist and even wrote political verse.</p><p>He is known for his simple writing style and exploring everyday emotions of joy and sorrow. </p>