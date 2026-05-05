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Quote of the day by Virginia Woolf: “If you do not tell the truth about yourself you cannot tell it about other people.”

Virginia Woolf (1882-1941) was an English novelist, essayist and biographer. While her personal life was full of challenges, her position in the literary realm was pivotal.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 06:59 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 06:59 IST
quote of the day

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