Quote of the day by Virginia Woolf: “When you consider things like the stars…”

<p><strong>“When you consider things like the stars, our affairs don't seem to matter very much, do they?”</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation:</ins></strong> This quote by Virginia Woolf invites us to step back from the worries and pressures that often consume our daily lives. </p><p>When we think about the vastness of the universe, the stars, galaxies and the immense passage of time, many of the things that seem urgent or all-consuming begin to appear much smaller. This does not mean our problems are unimportant, but rather that they may not deserve the power we sometimes give them over our peace of mind.</p><p>Woolf's words offer a different perspective. One disappointing result or difficult phase is only a small part of a much larger journey. Life continues to offer new opportunities, experiences and possibilities.</p><p>At the same time, the quote encourages humility. Human beings often become deeply absorbed in their own concerns, forgetting that they are part of something far greater than themselves. Looking up at the night sky can remind us of both our smallness and our place in a much bigger world.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author:</ins></strong> Virginia Woolf was one of the most influential English writers of the twentieth century. </p><p>Known for works such as Mrs Dalloway, To the Lighthouse and A Room of One's Own, she explored themes of identity, time, memory and human consciousness.</p>