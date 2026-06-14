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Quote of the day by Virginia Woolf: “When you consider things like the stars…”

Virginia Woolf was one of the most influential English writers of the twentieth century.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 03:00 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 03:00 IST
EducationliteratureQuotesquote of the day

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