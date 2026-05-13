<p><strong>“You cannot swim for new horizons until you have courage to lose sight of the shore.”</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation:</ins></strong> Through this quote, William Faulkner highlights the idea that progress often requires leaving behind familiarity. The “shore” represents comfort, certainty, and known surroundings, while the “new horizons” symbolise growth, discovery, and new possibilities.</p><p>The quote suggests that people often want change while still holding on to complete safety and predictability. However, moving towards something new usually involves a period of uncertainty where the outcome is not fully visible.</p><p>By using the image of swimming away from the shore, Faulkner points to the discomfort that comes with transition. Before reaching a new destination, there is a stage where one is no longer connected to the familiar but has also not yet arrived at something new.</p><p>Rather than presenting courage as fearlessness, the quote frames it as the willingness to continue despite uncertainty. </p><p><strong><ins>About the author:</ins></strong> William Faulkner (1897-1962) was an American novelist and Nobel Prize-winning author, widely regarded as one of the most influential writers of twentieth-century literature.</p><p>He is best known for works such as The Sound and the Fury, As I Lay Dying, and Light in August. His writing often explored memory, identity, change, and the complexities of human experience.</p>