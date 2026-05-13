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Quote of the day by William Faulkner: “You cannot swim for new horizons until…”

Faulkner is best known for works such as The Sound and the Fury, As I Lay Dying, and Light in August.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 04:45 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 04:45 IST
EducationQuotesquote of the day

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