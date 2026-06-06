Quotes by Anne Frank: “Whoever is happy will make others happy too.”

<h2>“Whoever is happy will make others happy too.”</h2><p><strong><ins>Explanation:</ins></strong> The quote implies the ripple effect of genuine joy which is infectious and can easily touch others.</p><p>The quote also suggests a human tendency to either pick up other people’s emotions or influence others with one's emotions.</p><p>When a person is genuinely happy and content, in subtle ways they pass on the same energy to other people, making them at ease and lighting up their day.</p><p>Likewise, when one carries negative emotions, one is more likely to project it on to other people, making them low and demotivated as well.</p><p>The author also implies a deep truth about life which is that our external environment is very often a reflection of our inner emotional states.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author</ins>:</strong> Anne Frank (born 1929) was a Jewish teenager who is widely known for her diary which she wrote in two years hiding from the Nazi regime during World War 2. She is known to have written a diary during this time of hiding with her family. </p><p>The family was later discovered and sent to a concentration camp where she died. </p><p>However, when friends searched for this hiding place found her diary where she had in detail expressed her mental journey all throughout the adversity. Her father, Otto Frank, the sole survivor of the tragedy, was handed over the diary.</p><p>The leftover papers were consolidated into a book called <em>Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl </em>and published in 1947.</p><p>Through her diary, she became the most closely studied victim of the Holocaust and her work became one of the most genuine records of the Nazi brutality.</p>