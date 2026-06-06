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Quotes by Anne Frank: “Whoever is happy will make others happy too.”

Anne Frank (born 1929) was a Jewish teenager who is widely known for her diary which she wrote in two years hiding from the Nazi regime during World War 2.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 06:23 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 06:23 IST
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