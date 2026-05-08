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Quotes of the day by T.S Eliot: “Where is the wisdom we have lost in knowledge? Where is the knowledge we have lost in information?"

The Nobel Prize winner T.S Eliot (born 1888) was a highly influential American-English author who is known as the pioneer of the modernist movement in poetry.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 09:30 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 09:30 IST
quote of the day

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