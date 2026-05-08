Quotes of the day by T.S Eliot: “Where is the wisdom we have lost in knowledge? Where is the knowledge we have lost in information?"

<p><strong>“Where is the wisdom we have lost in knowledge? Where is the knowledge we have lost in information?</strong></p><p><strong><ins>Explanation</ins>: </strong>The quote from T.S Eliot from his work <em>The Rock</em> describes a loss of meaning in the present times. While the world is focusing on collecting raw data, devising more strategies to get more information in a limited time, there has been a drop in deep understanding.</p><p>Eliot might be suggesting that absorbing too much information is not comparable to making more sense of the situation. This generation is thriving on fast moving information but just the raw knowledge is not enough, one has to put it in context to make sense of it or to put it to purpose.</p><p>In other words, an explosion in facts and knowledge is not indicative of the world growing wiser. </p><p>In the present context, it can be taken as a warning of getting too obsessed with raw, disconnected data and trading deep understanding or context with surface-level and fast flowing information.</p><p><strong><ins>About the author:</ins></strong> The <em>Nobel Prize </em>winner T.S Eliot (born 1888) was a highly influential American-English author who is known as the pioneer of the modernist movement in poetry. </p><p>His works were known for their re-vitalising diction and style and had a strong influence on authors of the 20th century.</p><p>Apart from his literary skills, he was also a renowned critic and editor.</p><p>In a series of letters, he challenged the old orthodoxies and created new ones.</p><p>Among his most celebrated works are two long poems, <em>The Wasteland (1922)</em> and <em>Four Quartets (1943).</em></p>