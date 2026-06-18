Rajasthan University cancels exam after students allege AI-generated paper carried answers instead of questions

<p>Rajasthan University allegedly cancelled a postgraduate Sociology examination after students alleged that the question paper distributed at the examination centre appeared to be AI-generated and contained prewritten answers and theory material instead of actual questions.</p><p>As per a report by <em>The Times of India,</em> the cancelled paper was the second-semester Indian Society examination conducted by the Department of Sociology at the university's PG School of Humanities. The examination was scheduled from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.</p><p>According to students, the issue came to light within minutes of the examination beginning, when candidates realised that the document handed to them did not contain questions or multiple-choice options.</p>.Hampi temple instead of Konark, Newton a pilot: Odisha textbooks under scanner for over 1,600 errors.<p><strong>Paper contained answers, not questions</strong></p><p>Students alleged that the document distributed in the examination hall contained explanatory text and answers rather than questions that candidates were expected to respond to.</p><p>According to a report by <em>The Times of India</em>, student Vikas Kumar Bairwa said invigilators collected the papers shortly after objections were raised.</p><p>"Authorities took back the question papers and asked us not to speak about the matter outside. They only informed us that the examination would now be held on June 27," he was quoted as saying.</p><p>The university subsequently cancelled the examination and announced that it would be reconducted on June 27.</p>.Dharwad to implement AI-enabled grievance redressal system.<p><strong>Questions raised over alleged use of AI</strong></p><p>The incident has also triggered questions about whether artificial intelligence tools may have been used during the preparation of the examination paper.</p><p>National Students' Union of India (NSUI) leader Manish Meghvanshi told <em>TOI</em> that students suspected the paper may have been generated using AI.</p><p>"Students are shocked that university question papers are now allegedly being prepared using AI," he told the newspaper.</p><p>The university has not publicly confirmed whether AI was used in preparing the paper.</p><p>Meanwhile, officials have attributed the incident to an administrative lapse.</p><p>According to <em>IANS</em>, the envelope containing the answer key was allegedly sent to the examination centre instead of the actual question paper. Since examination packets are opened only at the time of the test, the error reportedly went unnoticed until distribution began.</p><p>University officials have not yet clarified whether the issue stemmed from an answer-key mix-up, alleged AI-generated content, or a combination of both factors.</p>.Explained | Why is Telegram suspended? NTA chief says to protect 'students from fraudsters'.<p><strong>Students protest, university orders inquiry</strong></p><p>The incident sparked protests by students, who gathered outside the university's administrative office seeking an explanation and demanding accountability.</p><p>Controller of Examinations Rakesh Rao said the paper had been cancelled because of the seriousness of the lapse.</p><p>"Given the seriousness of the matter, the examination has been cancelled and rescheduled for June 27. An inquiry is underway," Rao said, according to <em>IANS.</em></p><p>The university has launched an investigation to determine how the error occurred and identify those responsible.</p>