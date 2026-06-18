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Rajasthan University cancels exam after students allege AI-generated paper carried answers instead of questions

The incident has also triggered questions about whether AI may have been used during the preparation of the examination paper.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 13:31 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 13:31 IST
EducationRajasthanAIUniversityCollegeExam

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