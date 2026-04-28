<p>In many developing countries, college education is expensive, especially in big cities. For underprivileged families, education is a lifelong asset, yet accessing it can feel like climbing a steep hill. Rising inflation and global uncertainties have made it harder. While education opens doors, managing expenses and successfully completing studies remain challenges.</p>.<p>Countries like the USA, Australia, Canada, and most European countries allow students over 18 to work limited hours per week, in university libraries, canteens, and other safe places inside campuses. Yet, students do work in petrol bunks, stores, malls, and restaurants, book stalls and the distribution of newspapers.</p>.<p>In India, students under the age of 18 are not legally allowed to work in registered firms. There are no provisions for any student to work within the University or related organisations.</p>.<p>However, many students in India do need and aspire to take up part-time jobs, mainly to reduce the burden on their parents, become independent, or just earn some pocket money. This helps them earn while building confidence, practical skills, and real-world understanding. Students who work while studying often develop discipline, maturity, and problem-solving ability.</p>.<p><strong>Part-time work and learning</strong></p>.<p>Most student jobs in India are in the unorganised sector. These roles usually have no fixed salary, hours, or formal structure. Even so, students gain hands-on experience and life skills that classrooms alone cannot provide. Part-time work should not be seen as below dignity—it strengthens personality and prepares students for real responsibilities.</p>.<p>There is a common belief that part-time work affects academics. In reality, many students balance both well with proper time management and go on to achieve good results.</p>.<p>Industries often point out that only a limited number of graduates are job-ready due to a lack of practical exposure and basic skills. While government initiatives such as internships and skill programmes are improving the situation, part-time work remains one of the most effective ways to gain real-world experience. It exposes students to workplace expectations and helps them build professional and life skills early.</p>.<p>Students can find opportunities through job portals, newspapers, local contacts, posters, or references from other students. Remember, no job is too small.</p>.<p>Now, let's see the types of part-time jobs one can try.</p>.<p><strong>Unorganised sector</strong></p>.<p>These jobs are flexible and depend on local needs. Examples include:</p>.<ul><li><p>Morning milk or newspaper distribution</p></li></ul>.<ul><li><p>Door-to-door sales</p></li></ul>.<ul><li><p>Assisting small local businesses (in-store sales, accounting, bookkeeping)</p></li></ul>.<ul><li><p>Driving taxi or auto (where feasible)</p></li></ul>.<p>In some regions, opportunities are unique. In Kashmir, students spend spare time rowing boats in Dal Lake, working as tourist guides, selling local products, or assisting photographers.</p>.<p>Event management is another strong option. Students can work occasionally at weddings, exhibitions, and conferences as reception staff, volunteers, anchors, or support crew. These roles often offer good earnings for short durations.</p>.<p><strong>Organised sector</strong></p>.<p>Though formal provisions are limited in India, students still find roles such as:</p>.<ul><li><p>Sales associate in shops or retail counters</p></li></ul>.<ul><li><p>Hotel receptionist or front desk support</p></li></ul>.<ul><li><p>Library assistant</p></li></ul>.<ul><li><p>Work in petrol bunks, restaurants, or cafés</p></li></ul>.<ul><li><p>Delivery services</p></li></ul>.<ul><li><p>Data entry or back-office work</p></li></ul>.<ul><li><p>Tele-calling and customer support</p></li></ul>.<ul><li><p>Assistant roles in printing, publishing, or book stores</p></li></ul>.<ul><li><p>Accounts or administrative support in larger stores or warehouses</p></li></ul>.<p>Service platforms have also opened new options. For example, Urban Company offers “Insta Help” services in which individuals take on tasks such as kitchen cleaning, meal preparation, mopping, dusting, laundry, ironing, and packing. Work is time-bound and paid hourly. Young students can take up such roles while continuing their degree courses, either in regular colleges or through distance education.</p>.<p><strong>Self-employment</strong></p>.<p>Students can also create their own income sources:</p>.<ul><li><p>Content writing, blogging, or freelancing (design, coding, video editing)</p></li></ul>.<ul><li><p>Online tutoring for school or college subjects</p></li></ul>.<ul><li><p>Translation based on language skills</p></li></ul>.<ul><li><p>Data entry projects</p></li></ul>.<ul><li><p>Selling artwork or handmade products</p></li></ul>.<ul><li><p>Online or door-to-door sales of books, clothes, and household items</p></li></ul>.<p>Part-time work is not just about earning. It helps students build confidence and independence, improve communication and interpersonal skills, understand workplace behaviour, gain financial awareness and also prepare for long-term careers.</p>.<p>For students who want to earn while learning, the focus should be on choosing flexible, safe work that fits alongside their studies. With the right balance, part-time work becomes a strong foundation for future growth.</p>.<p><strong>Next week: How to find part time jobs?</strong></p>.<p><em>(The author is a human resource consultant. This is a limited series for students focusing on earning while learning. If you have suggestions, write to us: dhcareers@deccanherald.co.in)</em></p>