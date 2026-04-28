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How part-time jobs can help you thrive

This article is part of our ongoing 'Earn While You Learn Series,' a limited series for students focusing on earning while learning.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 05:18 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 05:18 IST
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