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Recalibrate CBSE’s digital reform

Recalibrate CBSE’s digital reform

Educational systems globally are increasingly integrating technological tools to streamline assessment practices and manage large-scale administrative processes more effectively.
Upasha Kumari
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 22:30 IST
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