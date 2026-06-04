Recalibrate CBSE’s digital reform

<p class="bodytext">The Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE’s) introduction of the on-screen marking (OSM) system signalled a significant shift in India’s examination evaluation process. Instead of physical answer sheets being transported across evaluation centres, copies were scanned, uploaded, and digitally assessed through an online portal. The reform promised greater efficiency, faster result processing, reduced manual errors, and improved transparency.</p>.<p class="bodytext">For an examination board operating at CBSE’s scale, the move towards digital evaluation was perhaps both necessary and inevitable. Educational systems globally are increasingly integrating technological tools to streamline assessment practices and manage large-scale administrative processes more effectively.</p>.<p class="bodytext">However, the controversy surrounding the rollout of the OSM system reveals a larger and increasingly relevant concern: the growing tendency to equate technological adoption with institutional progress.</p>.CBSE says 40,000 students complete re-evaluation process without issues.<p class="bodytext">Reports emerging from different parts of the country have raised understandable anxiety among students and parents. One student reportedly downloaded a Class 12 Physics answer sheet only to discover that it was not his paper. Another claimed that the answer sheet uploaded under his name did not match his handwriting. Simultaneously, students have reported crashed portals, failed payment systems, and confusion regarding unexpectedly low marks.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Large public examination systems inevitably encounter transitional challenges, particularly during major technological shifts. Yet, in a high-stakes educational environment where scores significantly shape higher education opportunities and career pathways, even isolated administrative or technical lapses acquire enormous significance.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The issue, therefore, reflects a broader policy moment in education where digitisation, AI integration, automation, and performance metrics are increasingly projected as indicators of reform and modernisation. Across educational institutions, there is visible pressure to rapidly adopt technological systems, from AI-assisted learning platforms and automated assessments to digital monitoring tools and data-driven governance structures.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Technology undoubtedly has transformative potential within education. It can improve accessibility, reduce logistical burdens, enhance data management, and support more efficient administrative processes. However, educational reform cannot be sustained through software adoption alone. Institutional readiness, pedagogic adaptation, infrastructure capacity, cybersecurity safeguards, and stakeholder training remain equally important.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Questions surrounding the pace of implementation in the CBSE case illustrate this tension clearly. CBSE reportedly floated the tender for the On-Screen Marking system in November 2025 and announced its nationwide rollout by February 2026. According to reports, governing body members had suggested regional pilot projects before full implementation. However, the system appears to have undergone only a limited pilot exercise involving around 100 teachers in Delhi, followed by training sessions for nearly two lakh evaluators across the country.</p>.<p class="bodytext">This raises a critical question: can reforms affecting millions of students be implemented effectively without gradual testing, contextual adaptation, and institutional preparation? Educational systems are not purely technological ecosystems; they are deeply human spaces shaped by trust, pedagogy, and emotional consequence. Evaluation processes, in particular, depend not only on efficiency but also on consistency, procedural clarity, and public confidence. Teachers engaging with new digital systems require orientation, technical support, and adequate transition time. Students and parents require reliable grievance redress and transparent communication.</p>.<p class="bodytext">While such claims require careful and independent technical verification, the episode nonetheless underlines the importance of transparent cybersecurity audits and institutional responsiveness in digital educational systems.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The larger challenge before educational institutions today is not technological integration itself but ensuring that the rapid push towards AI and data-driven governance does not outpace institutional capacity and preparedness. A balanced approach to educational reform requires recognising both the possibilities and limitations of technological systems. Efficiency cannot become the sole language of reform, particularly in education where processes directly affect young people’s futures, confidence, and opportunities. Technological advancement must therefore be accompanied by ethical safeguards, institutional preparedness, and a continued emphasis on the human dimensions of education.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">(The author writes on education and international relations and is the co-author of </span>Creativity and Critical Pedagogy in Education<span class="italic">)</span></p>