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Eduverse | Recontextualising NEP in the Age of Artificial Intelligence

To democratise access, the government is supporting Composite Skill Labs at the school level, equipped with tools for AI, 3D printing, and other emerging technologies.
Last Updated : 03 April 2026, 20:19 IST
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Published 03 April 2026, 20:19 IST
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