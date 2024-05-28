Rehearsing lessons with quizzes

The first could read as follows: ‘State whether each of the following is True (T) or False (F).’ This is followed by statements, and every teacher can adapt them to suit his/ her subject. Take this example from Shakespeare’s ‘Macbeth’: ‘Macbeth is alone when he first meets the witches.’ Anyone paying the slightest attention in class will write F, since the teacher would have pointed out that Macbeth is with another person, explaining that they react differently to the strange beings. Naturally, all questions in this, or any other category, will not be so basic, but sprinkling simple questions helps slower students gain confidence.