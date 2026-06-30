Reimagining the role of teachers in the AI era

<p>In Japan and the Nordic countries, where societies are largely egalitarian, teachers top the compensation stack; teaching often remains a last resort rather than a first choice of career in India. Education still holds a sacred status in Indian societies. However, a teacher’s salary doesn’t help anyone draw that conclusion.</p>.<p>Countless parents challenged the salaries awarded to teachers during the pandemic, when teachers were reduced to teaching online, citing reduced workload. The status is such that no students in a class share teaching as their dream job.</p>.<p>While much social media debate has focused on the impact of AI on employment, little has been done to address the plight of a teacher who’s confronted with three existential realities — restless students, ruthless technologies, and clueless markets. How should a teacher go about her job of preparing our future when her very being is in dire straits?</p>.<p>For the longest time, a teacher was supposed to be an expert in well-defined domains. As early as primary schooling, there are subject-specific teachers (micro-specialisation), and these siloes only get entrenched with time. At higher education, faculties seldom cross departmental lines, and at every rung of education a child must make informed choices — arts or sciences, product design or fashion design, circuit branch or non-circuit branch, ed infinitum.</p>.<p>This specialisation view of education was useful until teachers were the quintessential apostles of knowledge and the gatekeepers of what was socially and commercially valuable. Their increasing investments in specialisation were richly rewarded by the students seeking that scarce, hard-earned knowledge, as in music and the arts. Call that the ‘spotlight’ teacher — she knows her subject extremely well but doesn’t carry any opinion beyond that narrow realm.</p>.<p>The sharper the focus of that spotlight, the higher the economic returns. Her utility is binary — either she’s extremely useful, or entirely useless.</p>.<p>The advent of AI has upended the spotlight game. Even the most rudimentary AI engines can surpass the knowledge (yes, not just information) painstakingly gained by a teacher.</p>.<p>Better still, it can attack a problem from first principles, which a teacher might have lost touch with. So, a spotlight teacher is compelled to outmatch the AI-generated knowledge dished out to her students — a lost cause — and yet appear interesting enough to hold the fort for her allotted forty-five minutes.</p>.<p>Little doubt that AI engines are despised across campuses, not entirely owing to their hallucinations, but owing to those of the gatekeepers. The race between the teacher and the agentic AI does little good for the student who’s expected to master topics that are rapidly becoming obsolete. A better role of a teacher is perhaps a ‘floodlight’.</p>.<p><strong>The job of illuminating</strong></p>.<p>A floodlight, as against a spotlight, trades focus for span. It illuminates an expansive area in a more inclusive fashion, as against the exclusive manner of the spotlight.</p>.<p>It doesn’t shine bright on any specific area, allowing one to take a wider sweep and then hopefully pick up the area of interest.</p>.<p>What does a floodlight teacher look like? Firstly, she’s humble enough to admit that her interests aren’t necessarily shared by the rest of humanity. And if the students don’t reciprocate her enthusiasm about a knotty topic, it isn’t their shortcoming. She’s modest enough to know that she’s an uber student in the guise of a teacher, the one who must still learn.</p>.<p>Secondly, she is curious enough to seek the new and not cling to the old. She is keen to look over her shoulder at new domains and to hone an earnest sense of inquiry into what occupies her students’ imaginations. She is keen to explore how AI tools actually work and how to make them an ally in her teaching, rather than keeping them at bay. Her curiosity will then rub off on her students, and, in turn, they will develop a broad perspective on life and career. She’s to trade her depth with range, better still, a lucid one.</p>.<p>Lastly, she is humble enough to admit she doesn’t know and curious enough to get up to speed using the precise sources her students have mastered. She’s not dismissive of Gen Z or Gen Alpha and their quirky ways.</p>.<p>She is courageous enough to belong rather than be left behind. She knows that her every action will be watched. More than what she teaches, how she is speaks louder. </p>.<p>A floodlight teacher is courageous enough to chart an unpaved path and serve as a model for students, a fine, emotionally intelligent human being who teaches them to live well. And that’s perhaps what she will teach them, really.</p>