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Reimagining the role of teachers in the AI era

Teachers must explore how AI tools actually work and how to make them an ally in her teaching, rather than keeping them at bay.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 03:52 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 03:52 IST
EducationstudentsArtificial IntelligenceAIteachersteachingteacher

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