<p>Even though AI has hit the entire world like a tsunami, not everyone seems to know what it is, and how it actually affects our lives and careers. On the one hand people are scared that they may lose their jobs due to AI, and on the other hand students are wondering what courses and careers to select which will ensure that they find gainful employment in the AI era.</p><p>Though it may sound very basic, let us understand what is Artificial Intelligence and Quantum mechanics, which is being discussed everywhere with widely different viewpoints. AI has evolved from computer science, but it has the ability to simulate human intelligence. It can learn without programming, do logical reasoning and solve problems without being guided by humans. This it does by accessing data from all over the world, classifying it and using its own logic to give what it thinks is the most appropriate answer. As it develops it will be able to perform more and more complex tasks taking major decisions in all fields.</p><p>Developing along with AI is Quantum Mechanics which has gone beyond classical physics to break down physical systems to sub-atomic levels, which will enable sensing, overcome uncertainty and doing quantum computing.</p><p>In the last one year itself there has been a spurt in employers of various fields insisting on employing freshers who are skilled in the above two domains. Starting with engineering colleges, even those offering degrees in management, commerce, science, design and others have added AI as a subject. One cannot deny the fact that knowledge of AI is becoming essential in most professions, in the same way as knowing how to use computers had become necessary three decades ago.</p><p>Let us evaluate why AI is so important for everyone. Every time a new development evolved in technology or lifestyle progressive people learnt and imbibed it. Development went from mechanical to electrical to electronics to IT in the last 100 years. Some of the inventions did create a scare of job losses, but most people adapted by simple learning to incorporate the new methodologies and often found themselves earning more than before.</p><p>The reason why AI is creating a much bigger scare compared to earlier innovations is because AI is a self-developing and growing tool, which evolves independent of human knowledge and guidance. It picks up from every nook and corner of the world. If you have created a small gadget which makes your work easier and have shared it with a friend, AI has picked it up and has made it part of its knowledge without any acknowledgement or compensation to you. If people anywhere have tackled adversity, wars or natural calamities using their primitive instinct, now AI has made it part of its skill-set.</p><p>Major technological developments that developed in the previous century took many years to settle down in their proper and stable format. Automobile started by being a horse-drawn carriage without the horse, and was used for entertainment till Model-T Ford converted it into a useful common-man’s transport – and then evolved vans, buses, trucks and motorcycles. A century later when the mobile phone was invented, it was a big heavy instrument which could only be used for voice calls, and even incoming calls were charged per second. It took more than a decade for the mobile to evolve into what it is today. The same is likely to happen with AI. Newer changes and developments will keep coming, and much later we will know what can survive and stabilise.</p>.What should students learn in the age of AI?.<p>When I studied in IIT-Bombay we had a huge Russian mainframe computer occupying an entire building, which could do perhaps 5% of what your smart-phone does now. Hence, it is wise to keep closely observing the developments, and not rush into something that may be outdated in no time. Courses in AI that are being offered now will give you an overview of the concept, make you literate in its functioning, and prepare you to absorb what will come in future. When computers were invented, many typists and stenographers lost their jobs. But the enterprising ones picked up new skills and actually increased their incomes!</p>.<p>At present global investments in AI and quantum education are racing ahead, and India is striving to keep pace and remain relevant. Many employers are demanding skills in AI and quantum mechanics along with domain expertise. But this may be short-lived as these very technologies transmogrify into new avatars. Students need to have a long-term vision of how these transformations can possibly evolve, and what will create strong foundations to make the transition smooth. Similarly, you can explore the industry of chips used for powering AI data centers. Nvidia, the leading chip manufacturer has emerged as the largest company in the world overtaking Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta, with market capitalization that touched $4.5 trillion.</p>.<p>You can use your common sense to determine which vocations are likely to be affected and which will actually gain in significance with the usage of AI. The jobs that will suffer most will be the ones that were at the top for the past two decades i.e. software and IT related – except for those who adapt, change and grow. Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu says programmers, including himself, must seriously consider alternative livelihoods.</p>.<p>On the other hand, blue-collar jobs which had limitations of income will obviously increase in demand. Those who can learn to use both sides of their brain and do multi-tasking will not only survive but progress faster. Whether educational institutions have the vision to provide long-lasting skills or not, it is up to you to identify your core strengths, evaluate how strong they will be in the AI era, and pursue your dreams steadily instead of looking at short-term gains and following the herd mentality. Do keep updating yourself on all aspects of AI at a fundamental level as they keep evolving, as only then you will be equipped to maneuver into this bright new world regardless of what career you wish to pursue. Every young person need not become an AI professional, but should be able to use the benefits of AI in the profession selected based on interest and aptitude.</p>.<p><em>The writer is a Human Technologist and counselor.</em></p><p><em>Disclaimer: These are my personal opinions as I wrote this entire article without taking the help of AI. The author this article is a Human Technologist.</em></p>