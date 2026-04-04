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Eduverse | Rewiring higher learning through human ingenuity

Every young person need not become an AI professional, but should be able to use the benefits of AI in the profession selected based on interest and aptitude.
Last Updated : 03 April 2026, 19:49 IST
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Published 03 April 2026, 19:49 IST
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