<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rrb">Railway Recruitment Board</a> (RRB) has released the tentative schedule for the Computer-Based Test (CBT-1) for Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) posts, in a new notification.</p><p>As per the official notice dated April 13, 2026, the CBT-1 examinations will be conducted across multiple days in May and June.</p>.Protest outside Bengaluru's Majestic railway station today over ‘no Kannada’ in RRB exam.<p><strong>Exam dates announced</strong></p><p>The CBT-1 is scheduled to be conducted on May 7, 8 and 9, 2026, as well as on June 13, 14, and from June 16 to 21, 2026. The examination will be held in multiple shifts across these dates to accommodate the large number of candidates appearing for the test.</p><p>RRB has also outlined the timeline for key pre-exam processes:</p><ul><li><p>The exam city and date intimation link will be activated 10 days prior to the exam.</p></li><li><p>SC/ST candidates will also be able to download their travel authority through this link.</p></li><li><p>E-call letters (admit cards) will be available for download 4 days before the respective exam date.</p></li></ul><p><strong>Aadhaar authentication mandatory</strong></p><p>Candidates will undergo Aadhaar-linked biometric authentication at the exam centres prior to entry. They must carry either their original Aadhaar card or an e-verified printout, ensuring that all details including name, date of birth, photograph and other particulars, are accurate and up to date.</p><p>Additionally, candidates are advised to keep their Aadhaar in an unlocked state in the UIDAI system to avoid any delays during the verification process.</p><p><strong>Advisory for candidates</strong></p><p>RRB has urged candidates to rely only on official sources for updates and avoid misinformation.</p><p>The notice also warns aspirants against touts or fraudulent agents claiming to secure jobs through unfair means, reiterating that recruitment is strictly based on merit through CBT.</p>