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RRB NTPC UG CBT-1 exam schedule announced; check dates here

The CBT-1 is scheduled to be conducted on May 7, 8 and 9, as well as on June 13, 14, and from June 16 to 21.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 10:26 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 10:26 IST
EducationNTPCExamRecruitmentRRB

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