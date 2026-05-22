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SC to hear next week plea against CBSE's policy making three-language study compulsory in Class 9

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi mentioned the matter before a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 07:25 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 07:25 IST
India NewsEducationSupreme CourtCBSE

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