School education dept to hire computer science teachers for govt schools

<p class="bodytext">Having decided to impart computer science education to students in government schools from class one, the department of school education and literacy is now moving to recruit dedicated teachers for the subject.</p>.<p class="bodytext">As many as 2,500 Information Technology (IT) teachers are slated to be recruited for the current academic year. Commissioner for School Education Vikas Kishor Suralkar said that the department would recruit full-time teachers against the sanctioned posts that are currently lying vacant across schools in the state.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“We have a number of vacancies against the sanctioned posts. Now, we are creating a separate cadre for IT teachers in the department, and the C&R Rules will be amended to allow the department to recruit these teachers,” said Suralkar.</p>.78% rise in computer science admissions in Karnataka in 5 years: Panel flags ‘crisis’.<p class="bodytext">The eligibility criteria for IT teachers will be published soon, said officials in the department. In fact, the department has given the nod for the recruitment of engineering graduates as graduate primary teachers for students from classes six to eight. The recruitment rules have been accordingly amended to allow engineering graduates to teach subjects like mathematics and science at government schools and colleges. In fact, the C&R rules were amended in 2021 to allow engineering graduates to appear for the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET).</p>.<p class="bodytext">“We have since had quite a few engineering graduates clearing TET, many of whom can be considered for the posts of IT teachers,” said a senior department official.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The department has fixed the salary range for IT teachers between Rs 44,425 and Rs 83,700 per month.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Suralkar, however, was quick to add that the IT teachers would not be recruited only for Karnataka Public Schools. “We will depute them to all those schools that are in need of IT teachers,” he added.</p>