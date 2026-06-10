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School education dept to hire computer science teachers for govt schools

As many as 2,500 Information Technology (IT) teachers are slated to be recruited for the current academic year.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 02:28 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 02:28 IST
Educationcomputer science

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