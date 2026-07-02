Separate NEET exams for MBBS, AYUSH and Nursing? Parliamentary panel suggests overhaul

<p>A Parliamentary Standing Committee has proposed separate entrance examinations for MBBS, AYUSH and Nursing courses, instead of a common <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/neet">National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test</a> - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) exam for all undergraduate medical courses.</p><p>According to <em>ANI</em>, the proposal was discussed during a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports on Wednesday, July 1, where officials from the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/nta">National Testing Agency</a> (NTA) and the Ministry of Education briefed Members of Parliament on the conduct of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination and the roadmap for future reforms.</p><p>The committee also discussed conducting NEET in multiple phases, strengthening examination security and the proposed transition to a computer-based test in the coming years.</p>.NEET-UG twice or thrice a year? Parliamentary panel suggests reforms amid paper leak row.<p><strong>Separate entrance exams</strong></p><p>According to <em>ANI</em>, some members of the committee suggested conducting separate entrance examinations for MBBS, AYUSH and Nursing programmes so that fewer candidates appear in a single national-level examination.</p><p>The proposal, members reportedly said, could help reduce the scale and logistical complexity involved in conducting one of the country's largest entrance examinations.</p><p>However, NTA officials informed the committee that such a move would not be practical at present because admissions to MBBS, AYUSH and Nursing courses are all based on NEET-UG scores.</p><p>Conducting separate examinations for each stream would complicate the admission process instead of simplifying it, officials reportedly told the panel.</p>.Rethinking NEET: How India selects its future doctors.<p><strong>NEET in multiple phases</strong></p><p>Another major proposal discussed during the meeting was the possibility of conducting NEET-UG in multiple phases instead of holding the examination nationwide on a single day.</p><p>According to <em>ANI,</em> committee members felt that a phased examination could reduce the enormous administrative and logistical burden involved in conducting the country's largest entrance examination.</p><p>When asked about the feasibility of such a move, NTA officials reportedly told the committee that any decision on conducting NEET in multiple phases would have to be taken by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, which is the nodal ministry for the examination.</p><p>No final decision was taken on either proposal.</p>.NEET-UG 2026: NTA extends bank account update window for exam fee refund till July 7.<p><strong>Re-examination security measures appreciated</strong></p><p>The meeting also reviewed the conduct of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, which was held on June 21 following the cancellation of the original examination over allegations of a question paper leak.</p><p>Committee members, including Chairperson Mukul Wasnik, appreciated the manner in which the re-examination was conducted and described it as "secure and well-managed," added <em>ANI.</em></p><p>During the meeting, NTA officials made a presentation on the security measures introduced for the re-examination, including temporary restrictions on Telegram, monitoring of WhatsApp channels, enhanced surveillance and changes in the design of question papers aimed at preventing leaks and malpractice.</p>.NEET-UG to get age limit, attempt cap in future? Many reforms being implemented, NTA tells Supreme Court.<p><strong>CBT transition discussed</strong></p><p>The committee also deliberated on the proposed transition to a computer-based test (CBT) format for NEET UG from the upcoming year. Members stressed that such a shift should be implemented only after ensuring that adequate digital infrastructure is available across the country.</p><p>They reportedly emphasised that all technical and administrative preparations should be completed well in advance to ensure that students from different regions are not placed at a disadvantage.</p><p>The meeting was chaired by Congress MP Mukul Wasnik. Those who briefed the committee included NTA Director General Abhishek Singh, Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi, and former ISRO Chairman K Radhakrishnan, who heads the high-powered steering committee overseeing reforms in the National Testing Agency.</p><p>The original NEET UG 2026 examination, conducted on May 3, was cancelled after allegations of a question paper leak. The Centre subsequently ordered a nationwide re-examination, which was held on June 21 in pen-and-paper mode under enhanced security arrangements, while the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) continues to investigate the alleged leak.</p>