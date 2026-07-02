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Separate NEET exams for MBBS, AYUSH and Nursing? Parliamentary panel suggests overhaul

Another major proposal discussed during the meeting was the possibility of conducting NEET-UG in multiple phases instead of holding the examination nationwide on a single day.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 09:59 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 09:59 IST
EducationNEETMBBSAyushNursingExamParliamentary panelMedicalAYUSH coursesMBBS admission

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