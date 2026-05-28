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Sikkim is India’s fifth ‘fully literate’ State: What does it mean and which are the other States?

The recognition has been granted under ULLAS or Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram initiative launched under the NEP 2020 framework.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 06:37 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 06:37 IST
India NewsEducationSikkimNorth EastLiteracy

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