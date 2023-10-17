Skilled workforce for a green future

The Skills Council of Green Jobs anticipates that 65 million jobs will be created by 2030. The largest potential for these jobs lies in waste and water management, each accounting for 30% of the total forecast. Green Construction constitutes 17%. In comparison, Green transport is expected to contribute around 12%. Renewable energy and the creation of carbon sinks make up the remaining 11%. A holistic approach to the green economy, rooted in the principles of the circular economy, is essential to meet these employment targets.