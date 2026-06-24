SSC CGL 2026: Application window extended till June 25; 28 lakh applications so far

<p>The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/ssc">Staff Selection Commission</a> (SSC) has reopened the application window for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2026, giving candidates another opportunity to apply for the recruitment examination.</p><p>In a notice issued on Tuesday, June 23, the Commission said the decision was taken after receiving representations from candidates who were unable to complete their applications within the original deadline.</p><p>The application window, which had initially closed on June 22, will now remain open until June 25, 2026, at 11:00 pm.</p>.<p><strong>Over 28 lakh applications received</strong></p><p>According to the SSC, the notification for the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2026 was released on May 21, 2026, and the online application process remained open from May 21 to June 22.</p><p>During this period, more than 28 lakh candidates successfully submitted their applications for the examination.</p><p>"However, the Commission has received a number of representations from candidates stating that they were unable to submit their applications within the stipulated period due to various reasons," the notice stated.</p><p>Taking a "considerate view" of the matter and in the interest of candidates, SSC decided to reopen the application window for two additional days.</p><p><strong>New application deadline</strong></p><p>Candidates can now submit their applications for SSC CGL 2026 from June 23 (11:00 pm onwards) to June 25, 2026 (11:00 pm).</p><p>The Commission has also revised the schedule for fee payment and application correction. The last date for making the online fee payment has been extended to June 26, 2026, up to 11:00 pm.</p><p>Meanwhile, the application correction window will remain open from July 1 to July 3, 2026.</p>.SSC calendar 2026-27: Tentative schedule for CGL, CHSL, MTS, GD, and other major exams is out.<p><strong>Eligibility date revised</strong></p><p>SSC has also clarified that wherever the closing date of applications was being treated as the crucial date for determining eligibility, the revised deadline of June 25, 2026, will now be considered.</p><p>This means candidates who become eligible by the new closing date will also be able to apply, subject to the conditions prescribed in the examination notice.</p><p><strong>What is SSC CGL?</strong></p><p>The Combined Graduate Level Examination is one of SSC's flagship recruitment examinations and is conducted annually for appointments to Group B and Group C posts in various ministries, departments, constitutional bodies and government organisations.</p><p>The examination attracts lakhs of applicants every year and serves as a gateway to positions such as Assistant Section Officer, Inspector, Auditor, Accountant, Tax Assistant and several other central government posts.</p><p>SSC has clarified that all other terms and conditions contained in the original SSC CGL 2026 notification dated May 21 will remain unchanged.</p>