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SSC CGL 2026: Application window extended till June 25; 28 lakh applications so far

Candidates can now submit their applications for SSC CGL 2026 from June 23 (11:00 pm onwards) to June 25, 2026 (11:00 pm).
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 07:05 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 07:05 IST
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