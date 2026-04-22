<p>Bengaluru: The state government has decided to follow the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka%20high%20court">Karnataka High Court</a> directions and award marks to third language subjects to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sslc%20results">SSLC students</a> this year. </p><p>The results of the SSLC examination - 1 will be announced on Thursday around 12 noon. Revealing the decision after an hour long meeting with the Chief Minister Siddramaiah on Wednesday, Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa said, "We will follow the court directions with regard to awarding marks to third language subjects this year." </p><p>However, he denied to give any further details on grace marks for third language subjects due to the confusion created. </p>.Grading system of SSLC third language: CM Siddaramaiah to chair meeting on Wednesday.<p>The minister said, "We will disclose everything during the declaration it results." </p><p>This decision came following the directions by the High Court asking the state government to stick to the existing evaluation and examination rules and award marks to third language subjects this year. Following the order, the Siddaramaiah held a meeting with minister and department officials on Wednesday evening. </p><p>The results will be available at http://karresults.nic.in. </p><p>Students will also receive results via SMS on their registered mobile numbers. Marks cards will be available on DigiLocker at http://digilocker.gov.in. </p>