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Karnataka | SSLC results to be announced on April 23, state govt to award marks for third language

Following the order, the Siddaramaiah held a meeting with minister and department officials on Wednesday evening.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 16:38 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 16:38 IST
Karnataka NewsBoard Examsslc resultsSSLCthird language

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