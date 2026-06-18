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'Stay calm, ignore noise on social media': NTA's message to NEET-UG candidates ahead of re-exam

In a message on X, the agency said the re-examination will be conducted on Sunday as scheduled and asked candidates not to be swayed by rumours of postponement or by the 'noise on social media'.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 10:52 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 10:52 IST
India NewsEducationNEETNTAExam

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