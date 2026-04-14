<p>Suresh* opted for engineering four years ago because he was convinced that the best jobs go to technology professionals. He secured admission to a reputed college, and his grades were consistently high. Entering his final year, he was excited that he would get a job offer through campus recruitment and looked forward to earning.</p><p>He was shocked when some of the companies that used to regularly offer jobs to students from his college did not even visit. The second blow came when he learned that some of his seniors, who had been recruited long ago, still had not received their joining orders. His world was shattered.</p><p>Not knowing what to do, he hurriedly prepared for management entrance exams and joined a very average B-school to pursue his MBA. His hopes were shattered again when he saw that the jobs being offered were routine and mundane, with salaries hardly better than those gig workers earned.</p><p>Suresh is not the only one in this situation. A recent survey conducted by the hiring platform Unstop found that 85% of engineering students and 74% of B-school students graduating this year remain unplaced. The report also said that only 16% of internships convert into full-time jobs. Even among the job offers received, 27% were declined due to a lack of salary transparency.</p><p>This is one of the major disappointments that students in engineering and other professional courses face. While many students continue to struggle and undergo rigorous coaching to gain admission to reputed colleges (read “IITs”), their seniors are already realising that an engineering degree is no longer a passport to success. In fact, in today’s fast-changing world, there are no “safe careers”. It is not that engineers will not get jobs or will keep losing existing ones. AI has created fears and confusion, and it has also slowed hiring in some sectors.</p><p>A glance at the past few decades shows that certain professions, once considered highly desirable, have periodically declined. However, it was mainly those who entered these fields without aptitude or genuine interest who suffered the most. Those with expertise—and, more importantly, the ability and willingness to adapt—weathered downturns and continued to progress.</p><p>Dr. Nikhath chose dentistry out of genuine interest, despite it being a less common path than medicine. With strong fine and gross motor skills, she was well-suited to the precision the field demands. Graduating during a time of intense competition and low patient inflow, she faced early challenges but remained driven by her passion. She developed a special interest in working with children, learning to put them at ease during procedures. Today, she runs a successful practice and is also trained as a counsellor, supporting the emotional needs of children with special needs and their parents.</p><p>The lesson: when choosing a course of study, one should prioritise aptitude and skills over perceived demand or scope. Do not rely solely on campus placements for your first job; instead, trust that your expertise will open doors. Acquire additional skills that help you stand out. Consider qualifications beyond your basic degree to improve employability, and pursue meaningful internships that provide practical exposure and the ability to handle corporate work pressure. Strong recommendations or certificates from internships can impress prospective employers.</p><p>Before selecting a course, assess your strengths, personality, and social traits, and then decide which domain you would like to spend the next 40–50 years working in. Avoid the herd mentality. For instance, if you choose technology, explore the wide range of engineering branches available rather than opting for only the most popular ones. The COMEDK website lists 88 choices, and similar diversity exists across CET and private universities.</p><p>For employment, overall development and abilities are as important as academic performance. Build life skills, communicate effectively, express yourself clearly, and learn to listen attentively. Develop the ability to handle difficult people and stressful situations.</p><p>Dinesh* realised in his first year of college that he would never be a topper. While others focused on rote learning, he engaged in extracurricular activities, built networks, and developed persuasive skills. As a student, he took short-term courses in public speaking, negotiation, and leadership. After graduation, he applied specifically for sales and marketing roles. With his technical background, he understood the products well, enabling him to sell and negotiate effectively. Within a year, he was promoted and is now on a path toward a rewarding and enjoyable career.</p><p>Another factor that contributes to a strong career start is not limiting oneself to large, reputable companies. Smaller firms often provide better all-round learning and growth opportunities, building confidence and motivation to progress. If 80% of your peers do not secure campus placements, aim to be among the 20% who do—chosen not just for your degree or CGPA, but for your ability to enhance productivity and quality within an organisation.</p><p><em>(The author is a career counsellor. Names have been changed to protect privacy)</em></p>