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Staying employable in an unpredictable job market

Report show that 85% of engineering students and 74% of B-school students graduating this year remain unplaced.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 03:43 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 03:43 IST
EducationEmploymentleadershipjobInternship

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