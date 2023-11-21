STEM education for girls: The path to equity

Research reveals that girls initially display interest in STEM during their formative years, typically between the ages of 8 and 10. However, during adolescence, self-esteem concerning their competence in these subjects takes a sharp hit, leading to a decline in enthusiasm. Additionally, stereotypes around gender and STEM further the belief that only boys excel in mathematics and science while girls are inclined toward other fields. These stereotypes manifest early in life and influence young girls' choices during adolescence.