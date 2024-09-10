Storytelling: A transformative technique

In today’s dynamic educational landscape, storytelling has captured the imagination of educators as a potent pedagogical tool. Yet, while its resurgence feels contemporary, storytelling is far from a new concept; it is, in fact, as ancient as humanity itself. Long before the advent of written language, oral traditions were the principal means of transmitting knowledge, culture, and values. In this context, it is fitting and timely that educators are increasingly embracing storytelling in an era often dominated by digital tools and data-driven approaches.