Student alleges sale of question paper of KSOU exam

A student of the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) has alleged that there is a suspected sales of a question paper of the university exam, which is underway from September 4.
It is alleged that each question paper was reportedly sold at a cost of Rs 2,000 via WhatsApp, a day before the respective exam. The incident came to light when a third year BCom Computer Science student purchased a question paper of Computer in Business, in order to crack the scam. For his surprise, there was a lot of similarity in the question paper given in the exam held on September 20, compared to the one which he had purchased, the police said.
So, based on the complaint by that student on Thursday, Jayalakmhmipuram police have registered a case. They are investigating as to who sent the question paper via WhatsApp and from where.