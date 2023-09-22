Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeeducation

Student alleges sale of question paper of KSOU exam

So, based on the complaint by that student on Thursday, Jayalakmhmipuram police have registered a case. They are investigating as to who sent the question paper via WhatsApp and from where.
Last Updated 21 September 2023, 19:52 IST

Follow Us

A student of the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) has alleged that there is a suspected sales of a question paper of the university exam, which is underway from September 4. 

It is alleged that each question paper was reportedly sold at a cost of Rs 2,000 via WhatsApp, a day before the respective exam. The incident came to light when a third year BCom Computer Science student purchased a question paper of Computer in Business, in order to crack the scam. For his surprise, there was a lot of similarity in the question paper given in the exam held on September 20, compared to the one which he had purchased, the police said.

So, based on the complaint by that student on Thursday, Jayalakmhmipuram police have registered a case. They are investigating as to who sent the question paper via WhatsApp and from where.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 21 September 2023, 19:52 IST)
India NewsKarnatakaexams

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT