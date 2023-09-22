Student alleges sale of question paper of KSOU exam

It is alleged that each question paper was reportedly sold at a cost of Rs 2,000 via WhatsApp, a day before the respective exam. The incident came to light when a third year BCom Computer Science student purchased a question paper of Computer in Business, in order to crack the scam. For his surprise, there was a lot of similarity in the question paper given in the exam held on September 20, compared to the one which he had purchased, the police said.