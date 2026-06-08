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Students report glitches in CBSE revaluation portal; board says it remained 'fully functional' till closing

The board says over 1.6 lakh students successfully filed re-evaluation requests, but many candidates claim glitches and delayed answer sheets prevented them from applying before the deadline.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 07:55 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 07:55 IST
India NewsEducationCBSEExamClass 12Board Exam

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