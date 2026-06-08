Students report glitches in CBSE revaluation portal; board says it remained 'fully functional' till closing

The Application Window for Verification and Re-evaluation remained fully functional throughout the notified period from 2 June 2026 to 7 June 2026 under the supervision and management of government technical agencies and teams from the IITs. During the above application period,…
A lot of students are unable to log-in to the re-evaluation portal past 11:00 PM.
A lot students who filled out everything and proceeded to pay were automatically logged out and their progress was lost, now they aren't able to log back in.@cbseindia29, a humble request to… pic.twitter.com/QEpaLJny4X