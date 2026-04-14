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Study abroad: Centre announces 125 scholarships for marginalised students

Fully funded overseas study scheme targets SC, DNT and other marginalised groups, with QS ranking-based selection, income cap, and strict eligibility norms
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 11:54 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 11:54 IST
EducationStudy AbroadForeign UniversityscholarshipSocial Welfare Department

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