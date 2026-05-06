<p>Indian students planning to pursue higher education in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/france">France</a> from the 2026-27 academic year may soon have to pay significantly higher tuition fees at public universities, following a major policy shift announced by the French government.</p><p>According to announcements made by Philippe Baptiste, France’s Minister for Higher Education, Research and Space, nearly all non-European Union (EU) students enrolling from September 2026 onwards will be charged revised international tuition rates.</p><p>Under the new structure:</p><ul><li><p>Bachelor’s students will pay EUR 2,895 annually (app Rs 3.22 lakh)</p></li><li><p>Master’s students will pay EUR 3,941 annually (app Rs 4.38 lakh)</p></li></ul><p>The revised policy will apply to students from countries outside the EU, including India.</p>.UK raises student visa fee to GBP 558, revises charges across categories.<p><strong>End of low-fee flexibility for universities</strong></p><p>Since 2019, French public universities had been allowed to either implement higher tuition fees for non-EU students or continue charging the standard subsidised public rates.</p><p>Many institutions had opted to continue with the lower fee structure, allowing international students to pay nearly the same amount as domestic and EU students.</p><p>Until now, typical public university fees stood at:</p><ul><li><p>EUR 178 per year for bachelor’s programmes</p></li><li><p>EUR 254 per year for master’s programmes</p></li></ul><p>However, the new policy effectively removes that flexibility. Universities will no longer independently decide whether to continue lower fee structures for non-EU students.</p><p>For Indian applicants, this marks a steep increase in the cost of studying in France, especially as application processes for the 2026-27 intake are already underway.</p><p><strong>Current students will not be affected</strong></p><p>The French government has clarified that the revised fee structure will apply only to new applicants from the 2026-27 academic year.</p><p>Students already enrolled in French institutions will continue under the existing fee system and will not face the revised charges.</p><p>Still, the timing of the announcement has raised concerns among education observers and applicants, as many students are already in the middle of applications, university shortlisting, and financial planning for the upcoming academic cycle.</p>.Indian passport holders don't need airport transit visa while passing through France.<p><strong>Only limited exemptions planned</strong></p><p>France has also indicated that exemptions from the revised fee structure will remain limited.</p><p>According to the government, no more than 10 per cent of non-EU students will be exempted from the higher tuition rates.</p><p>These exemptions are expected to primarily cover:</p><ul><li><p>Scholarship recipients</p></li><li><p>Students facing financial or personal hardship</p></li></ul><p>At the same time, the government plans to prioritise scholarships and grants for students pursuing fields linked to future workforce demand.</p><p><strong>Why is France increasing fees?</strong></p><p>The move is part of France’s broader international education strategy, “Choose France for Higher Education”, aimed at strengthening the country’s position as a global education destination while also focusing on sectors facing future skill shortages.</p><p>For Indian students, who have increasingly viewed France as a relatively affordable European study destination compared to countries like the United Kingdom or the United States, the decision could significantly alter cost calculations for higher education abroad.</p>