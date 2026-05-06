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Studying in France to get significantly costlier for Indian students from 2026-27

Universities will no longer independently decide whether to continue lower fee structures for non-EU students.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 10:50 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 10:50 IST
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