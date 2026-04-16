<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nta">National Testing Agency</a> (NTA) has opened the application window for the SWAYAM January 2026 semester examinations, with registrations beginning on April 15, 2026. Interested candidates can now apply online through the official websites <em><ins><a href="http://nta.ac.in/">nta.ac.in</a></ins></em> and <em><ins><a href="http://exams.nta.nic.in/swayam">exams.nta.nic.in/swayam</a></ins></em>.</p><p>The examination will be conducted for over 900 courses offered under the SWAYAM platform, making it one of the largest online certification exam cycles in the country. The exams will be held in June 2026.</p><p><strong>Exam schedule and key dates</strong></p><p>According to the official notification, the SWAYAM January 2026 semester exams will be conducted from June 17 to June 21, 2026, in multiple shifts.</p><p>Here are the important dates:</p><ul><li><p>Registration window: April 15 to May 11, 2026 (till 11:50 pm)</p></li><li><p>Last date to pay fee: May 12, 2026 (till 11:50 pm)</p></li><li><p>Correction window: May 13 to May 15, 2026</p></li><li><p>Exam dates: June 17 to June 21, 2026</p></li></ul>.NLSAT 2026 application deadline extended; exam on April 26.<p><strong>Mode of exam and pattern</strong></p><p>The examination will be conducted in hybrid mode, which includes computer based test (CBT) and pen-and-paper mode (for select courses).</p><p>While most papers will have 50 questions, some courses may have up to 100 questions or fewer depending on the subject and format. The duration of the exam will be 180 minutes.</p><p>The examination will be conducted in two daily shifts:</p><ul><li><p>Shift 1: 9:30 am to 12:30 pm</p></li><li><p>Shift 2: 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm</p></li></ul><p><strong>Courses and participating institutions</strong></p><p>The SWAYAM exams cover a wide range of disciplines, including Business management, Economics, Computer science, Engineering, Humanities, Education as well as skill-based courses.</p><p>These courses are offered by leading institutions such as the Indian <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iim">Institutes of Management</a> (IIMs), I<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ignou">ndira Gandhi National Open University</a> (IGNOU), <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aicte">All India Council for Technical Education</a> (AICTE) and other participating universities and institutes.</p><p>Some of the popular courses include:</p><ul><li><p>Python programming and data analytics</p></li><li><p>Financial markets and fintech</p></li><li><p>Environmental studies and climate change</p></li><li><p>Communication skills and personality development</p></li><li><p>Artificial Intelligence and cybersecurity</p></li></ul><p><strong>Who can apply?</strong></p><p>Candidates interested in SWAYAM courses can apply based on their academic interests and course-specific eligibility criteria.</p><p>The platform is open to learners from diverse backgrounds, making it accessible for students as well as working professionals.</p><p><strong>How to apply</strong></p><p>Candidates can follow these steps to complete their application:</p><ol><li><p>Visit the official website: <em><ins><a href="http://nta.ac.in/">nta.ac.in</a></ins>.</em></p></li><li><p>Click on the SWAYAM January 2026 exam link.</p></li><li><p>Register using basic details.</p></li><li><p>Fill out the application form.</p></li><li><p>Upload required documents and pay the application fee.</p></li><li><p>Submit and download the confirmation page.</p></li></ol><p>Candidates are advised to carefully read the official notification and complete their registration well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues. With a wide range of courses and flexible learning options, SWAYAM continues to be a key platform for accessible, high-quality online education.</p><p>Candidates can contact the NTA helpline at +91-11-40759000 or email <em><ins><a href="mailto:swayam@nta.ac.in">swayam@nta.ac.in </a></ins></em>for queries related to the examination.</p>