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SWAYAM 2026 registration opens: Apply for over 900 courses, exams in June

From key dates to exam pattern and participating institutes, here’s everything candidates need to know.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 12:06 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 12:06 IST
EducationNTAAICTEIGNOUIIMBcoursesSwayam

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