<p>The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> has declared the Tamil Nadu SSLC (Class 10) examination results 2026, with the state recording an overall pass percentage of 94.31 per cent this year.</p><p>Students who appeared for the Class 10 board <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/exams">examinations</a> can now access their provisional marks memos through the official websites, <em><ins><a href="http://tnresults.nic.in/">tnresults.nic.in</a></ins></em> and <em><ins><a href="http://dge.tn.gov.in/">dge.tn.gov.in</a></ins></em>, using their registration number and date of birth.</p><p>Students can download their provisional digital marks memos from official websites, <em><ins><a href="http://tnresults.nic.in/">tnresults.nic.in</a></ins> or <ins><a href="http://dge.tn.gov.in/">dge.tn.gov.in</a></ins></em>. Alternatively, marks will also be made available on the official DigiLocker platform.</p><p>However, the online marksheets are provisional in nature. Students will have to collect their original marks memos later from their respective schools.</p>.Tamil Nadu HSC Class 12 results out; 95.2% clear the exam.<p><strong>Girls outperform boys</strong></p><p>Girls once again recorded a higher pass percentage than boys in the Tamil Nadu SSLC examinations.</p><p>According to the released data, girls recorded a pass percentage of 96.47 per cent this year, while boys recorded 92.15 per cent.</p><p>The overall performance also saw an improvement compared to previous years. Tamil Nadu had recorded 93.80 per cent in 2025 and 91.55 per cent in 2024.</p><p>This year, as many as 5,171 schools achieved a 100 per cent pass rate in the SSLC examinations. Out of these, 1,931 were government schools.</p>.Kerala SSLC Result 2026 declared: Pass rate at 99.07%; where to check.<p><strong>How to check Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026</strong></p><p>To check their scorecards, students can follow these steps:</p><ol><li><p>Visit <em><ins><a href="http://tnresults.nic.in/">tnresults.nic.in</a></ins></em> or <em><ins><a href="http://dge.tn.gov.in/">dge.tn.gov.in</a></ins>.</em></p></li><li><p>Click on the SSLC Result 2026 link.</p></li><li><p>Enter registration number and date of birth.</p></li><li><p>Submit details.</p></li><li><p>Download and save the marks memo.</p></li></ol><p>Apart from the official websites, students can also check their results through DigiLocker, as well as through SMS services and WhatsApp.</p><p>To access results through SMS:</p><ol><li><p>Open the messaging app</p></li><li><p>Type: TNBOARD10 followed by date of birth and registration number</p></li><li><p>Send it to 9282232585</p></li></ol><p>Students have been advised to carefully verify details mentioned in the provisional marksheet, including name, registration number, and marks. They are also advised to stay updated through board’s official channels for any further updates.</p>