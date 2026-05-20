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Tamil Nadu Class 10 results out; over 5000 schools achieve 100% success rate

The online marksheets are provisional in nature. Students will have to collect their original marks memos later from their respective schools.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 05:06 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 05:06 IST
India NewsEducationTamil NaduExamClass 10Board ExamSSLC examSSLCExam results

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