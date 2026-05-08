📢 Results Now Available!



Class 12th & 11th (Arrear) Results 2026 from the State Board of School Examinations, Tamil Nadu are now available on DigiLocker



Check your results now at:https://t.co/nmrcVm9cvy#DigiLocker #TNResults2026 #TamilNaduBoard #Class12Results… pic.twitter.com/V5lTaT0Dzg