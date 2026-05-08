Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeeducation

Tamil Nadu HSC Class 12 results out; 95.2% clear the exam

The Class 12 public examinations were conducted between March 2 and March 26, 2026, across 3,412 examination centres throughout the state.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 05:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 May 2026, 05:21 IST
EducationTamil NaduExamClass 12ssc examExam results

Follow us on :

Follow Us