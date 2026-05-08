<p>The Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu has declared the Tamil Nadu Class 12 (HSE) results 2026 on Friday (May 8) recording a slight increase in the overall pass percentage this year.</p><p>According to School Education Secretary B Chandra Mohan, the overall pass percentage stands at 95.20 per cent, up from 95.03 per cent recorded last year.</p><p>Students can now access their provisional marks memo through the official websites, <em><ins><a href="http://tnresults.nic.in/">tnresults.nic.in</a></ins></em> or <em><ins><a href="http://dge.tn.gov.in/">dge.tn.gov.in</a></ins></em>.</p><p><strong>Over 8.27 lakh students registered</strong></p><p>This year, a total of 8,27,475 students registered for the Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary examinations, including nearly 7.99 lakh regular candidates and 27,783 private candidates.</p><p>The Class 12 public examinations were conducted between March 2 and March 26, 2026, across 3,412 examination centres throughout the state.</p>.Telangana SSC Class 10 exam results out; 95.15% success rate recorded.<p><strong>Girls outperform boys once again</strong></p><p>Girls continued their strong performance trend in the Tamil Nadu board examinations this year as well.</p><p>According to the data released by DGE, girls recorded a pass percentage of 97 per cent while boys recorded 93.19 per cent.</p><p>The state has consistently seen higher pass percentages among female students in recent years across streams.</p><p><strong>How to check TN HSC +2 result 2026</strong></p><p>Students can access their results online by following these steps:</p><ol><li><p>Visit any of official websites: <em><ins><a href="http://tnresults.nic.in/">tnresults.nic.in</a></ins></em> or <em><ins><a href="http://dge.tn.gov.in/">dge.tn.gov.in</a></ins>.</em></p></li><li><p>Click on “HSC (+2) Result 2026”.</p></li><li><p>Enter registration number and date of birth.</p></li><li><p>Download the provisional marks memo.</p></li></ol><p>Backup portals including <em><ins><a href="http://dge1.tn.nic.in/">dge1.tn.nic.in</a></ins></em> and <em><ins><a href="http://dge2.tn.nic.in/">dge2.tn.nic.in</a></ins></em> may also be used in case of heavy traffic.</p><p>The online scorecard will include candidate’s subject-wise marks, total marks, registration details, school information, pass/fail status, as well as practical and theory marks.</p><p>Students are advised to carefully verify all details after downloading the provisional marksheet.</p>.<p><strong>Alternate ways to check</strong></p><p>Apart from official websites, students can also access their marks through DigiLocker and SMS-based services.</p><p>The Tamil Nadu board has stated that DigiLocker marks memos will be made available shortly after the online declaration.</p><p>DGE has also announced that temporary marksheets will be distributed to students from May 13 onwards through their respective schools.</p><p>The digital copy downloaded online will remain provisional until original certificates are issued.</p><p><strong>Supplementary exam details expected soon</strong></p><p>Students who could not clear one or more subjects will be able to appear for supplementary examinations.</p><p>While the detailed schedule has not yet been released, the board is expected to announce dates shortly. Last year, supplementary exams were conducted between June 25 and July 2, with results declared on July 25.</p><p>The board is also expected to release details regarding revaluation, retotalling and photocopy applications in the coming days.</p>