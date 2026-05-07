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Teacher shortage, digital divide: NITI Aayog outlines major bottlenecks in India’s education system

The report identifies systemic gaps ranging from fragmented school structures and teacher shortages to weak foundational learning.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 12:30 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 12:30 IST
EducationNITI AayogSchool educationUDISETeacher shortage

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