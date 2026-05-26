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Teachers still needed in the AI era

Students may get instant answers from artificial intelligence tools, but educators say teachers still shape curiosity, motivation and critical thinking.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 04:53 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 04:53 IST
EducationAIteachersclassroomsGen AI

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