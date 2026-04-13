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Telangana Inter results 2026 declared; 2nd year pass percentage at 70.58%

Girls outperform boys across both years; over 9.9 lakh students appeared for exams this year.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 07:16 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 07:16 IST
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