<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/telengana">Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education</a> (TGBIE) has declared the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) 2026 results for both first and second year on Sunday (April 12).</p><p>Students can access their marks memo through official websites, <em><ins><a href="http://tgbie.cgg.gov.in/">tgbie.cgg.gov.in</a></ins></em> and <em><ins><a href="http://results.cgg.gov.in/">results.cgg.gov.in</a></ins></em>, using their hall ticket number.</p><p><strong>Overall performance</strong></p><p>This year, the TS Inter 2nd year (Class 12) results recorded an overall pass percentage of 70.58 per cent, with 5.07 lakh students appearing for the examination, out of whom 3.58 lakh successfully passed. </p><p>In the 1st year (Class 11) results, the overall pass percentage stood at 66.20 per cent, with 4.89 lakh students appearing and 3.23 lakh clearing the exam. </p><p>Across both years, girls outperformed boys, continuing the trend of higher pass percentages among female students. In the 2nd year results, girls recorded a pass percentage of 78.65 per cent, compared to 62.50 per cent among boys. </p><p>Similarly, in the 1st year results, 74.40 per cent of girls passed the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/examinations">examination</a>, while the pass percentage for boys stood at 57.69 per cent. This trend highlights a consistent performance advantage among female students.</p>.Karnataka II PUC results: 74 government colleges record 100% pass percentage.<p><strong>Categorise-wise performance</strong></p><p>In the TS Inter 2nd year results, the general stream recorded a pass percentage of 75.61 per cent, while the vocational stream stood slightly lower at 72.71 per cent. Private candidates, however, registered lower pass percentages overall.</p><p>In terms of grade-wise distribution, 2.33 lakh students secured A grade (75 per cent and above) in the 2nd year results, while 79,957 students were placed in the B grade category (60–75 per cent). </p><p>For the 1st year results, 2.10 lakh students achieved A grade, followed by 75,096 in B grade, 28,062 in C grade (50–60 per cent), and 10,269 students in the D grade category (35–50 per cent).</p><p><strong>Compartment and supplementary exams</strong></p><p>A total of 16,464 students were declared to have passed under the compartment category in the 2nd year results. </p><p>The Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (theory) are scheduled to begin from May 13, 2026, while the practical exams will be conducted from May 22, 2026.</p><p>Students can also apply for recounting and reverification of their answer scripts from April 13 to April 20. The fee for recounting is Rs 100 per paper, while obtaining a scanned copy along with reverification costs Rs 800 per paper.</p>.II PU results 2026 | Mysuru records 84.8% pass rate, slips in ranking; Hassan tops with 89.71%, Mandya at 88.85%.<p><strong>How to check TS Inter results 2026</strong></p><p>To check their results, students can follow these steps:</p><ol><li><p>Visit official websites:<em> <ins><a href="http://results.cgg.gov.in/">results.cgg.gov.in</a></ins></em> or <em><ins><a href="http://tgbie.cgg.gov.in/">tgbie.cgg.gov.in</a></ins>. </em></p></li><li><p>Click on Inter 1st or 2nd year result link.</p></li><li><p>Enter hall ticket number.</p></li><li><p>Submit and download marksheet for future use.</p></li></ol><p>The online marks memo is provisional, and original certificates will be issued later through colleges.</p><p>The TS Inter exams 2026 were conducted from February 26 to March 18 for nearly 9.9 lakh students this year.</p>