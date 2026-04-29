<p>The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/telangana">Telangana</a> has announced the Telangana Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (TS SSC) Class 10 results 2026 today, April 29, bringing relief to nearly 5 lakh students across the state.</p><p>The overall pass percentage for TS SSC 2026 stands at 95.15 per cent, with a total of 5,28,239 students appearing for the examination. The exams were conducted from March 14 to April 16, 2026, across 2,676 centres throughout Telangana.</p><p>Students were required to secure a minimum of 35 per cent marks to pass the examination.</p><p><strong>Where to check TS SSC 2026 results?</strong></p><p>Students can access their marks memo on the following official websites: <em><ins><a href="http://results.bsetelangana.org/">results.bsetelangana.org</a></ins></em>, <em><ins><a href="http://results.bse.telangana.gov.in/">results.bse.telangana.gov.in</a></ins></em>, <em><ins><a href="http://bse.telangana.gov.in/">bse.telangana.gov.in</a></ins></em>, and <em><ins><a href="http://school.edu.telangana.gov.in/">school.edu.telangana.gov.in</a></ins></em></p><p>Additionally, results are also available through WhatsApp services, offering alternate access in case of heavy website traffic.</p>.Telangana Inter results 2026 declared; 2nd year pass percentage at 70.58%.<p><strong>How to check your TS SSC result?</strong></p><ol><li><p>Visit any official result website</p></li><li><p>Click on the TS SSC 2026 result link</p></li><li><p>Enter your hall ticket number and date of birth</p></li><li><p>Submit the details</p></li><li><p>Download and save your provisional marks memo</p></li></ol><p>Students should note that this is a provisional marks memo, and original certificates will be issued later through their respective schools.</p><p>To ensure a smooth process, authorities had set up a 24×7 control room at the DGE office in Hyderabad to assist students with queries during the examination and result period.</p>