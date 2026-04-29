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Telangana SSC Class 10 exam results out; 95.15% success rate recorded

Students should note that this is a provisional marks memo, and original certificates will be issued later through their respective schools.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 09:25 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 09:25 IST
EducationTelanganaSSCExamClass 10

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