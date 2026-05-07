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Textbook shortage plagues students as NCERT prints only half the required books

The current academic session started on April 1, and several students are yet to get their books. NCERT eventually posted the textbook online.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 16:37 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 16:37 IST
India NewsEducationstudentsNCERTTextbook

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