Three-language policy: The dilemma around KV mandating Hindi

<p>While there is already considerable frustration among students and parents over CBSE’s implementation of the three-language policy for Class 9 students midway through the academic session, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan’s (KVS) decision to mandate Hindi as the first language at the R1 level has added another layer of concern.</p>.<p>The academic session for Class 9 has already begun, and students had opted for Hindi or Sanskrit as their second language under the earlier system. In such a situation, introducing a third language poses a challenge, particularly given its late rollout.</p>.<p>The concern becomes greater with KVS mandating Hindi as R1, English as R2, and offering a choice between Sanskrit and the state’s regional language only for R3. For many students who had chosen Sanskrit and were mentally preparing to continue with it through the board years, this significantly changes the academic landscape.</p>.<p><strong>The debate over Hindi as R1</strong></p>.<p>Several parents point out that placing Hindi at the R1 level is not merely about studying an additional language. R1 is generally perceived as having higher levels of proficiency, assessment, and academic expectations than R2 or R3.</p>.<p>The KVS circular communicating this structure was issued on May 29, 2026, giving parents and students only a short window to make their choices. However, the choices themselves are limited, with Hindi and English already assigned to R1 and R2, respectively.</p>.<p>One parent questioned the timing of the rollout. “Why introduce such a major change after the academic year has already begun? And if it has to be implemented, why not allow students the flexibility to choose which language they want at each level?” the parent asked.</p>.<p>Another parent questioned the rationale behind making Hindi mandatory as R1. “The stated goal of the NEP is multilingualism and national integration through language learning. But if Hindi is compulsory for all students irrespective of their state, does that objective really get fulfilled?” the parent asked. “Students from the KVs of the north continue to study Hindi, while students from the south are also required to study Hindi. The policy appears to expand Hindi learning, but not necessarily linguistic diversity.”</p>.<p><strong>Educators raise red flags</strong></p>.<p>Educators, on the other hand, point to two major concerns. One is the stipulation that Sanskrit and regional languages can be offered only if at least 15 students opt for them, which they fear could discourage enrolment and gradually marginalise these languages.</p>.<p>The other is the limited flexibility available to students, with teachers <br>questioning whether a pre-determined R1-R2 structure aligns with the spirit of choice envisioned under NEP 2020.</p>.<p>An ex-Kendriya Vidyalaya teacher, while supporting the broader objectives of the three-language policy, expressed concerns about its practical implications.</p>.<p>“If Sanskrit is no longer treated as a full-fledged examination subject, students may gradually lose interest in pursuing it seriously. Sanskrit has traditionally been viewed as a student-friendly and scoring subject. A decline in its uptake could also affect students’ engagement with classical Indian literature, scriptures, and knowledge traditions,” he observed.</p>.<p>The teacher further noted that a sustained reduction in Sanskrit enrollment could eventually affect the demand for Sanskrit teachers within the system.</p>.<p><strong>Students feel the pressure</strong></p>.<p>Students, the primary stakeholders in this transition, yet perhaps the least consulted, have major concerns.</p>.<p>Several students describe the uncertainty surrounding the language policy as overwhelming. One student said the frequent changes feel “like a nightmare,” adding that it is becoming increasingly difficult to cope with the sudden introduction of new requirements alongside the revised syllabus and grading pattern introduced under the NEP.</p>.<p>Another student pointed out that adapting to the NEP framework has already required significant adjustments over the past year. “Because of the changes in the syllabus and grading pattern, many of us are already attending tuition classes for Science, Mathematics and Social Studies,” the student said.</p>.<p>The student added that they had already purchased Sanskrit textbooks and begun tuition classes for the subject. “If Hindi is now implemented as R1, it means finding time for yet another subject in an already packed schedule. It is not just about learning a language; it is about fitting it into a timetable that is already full.”</p>.<p><strong>A proposed middle path</strong></p>.<p>Given all these concerns, a possible middle ground suggested by educators, parents, and students is to make English the mandatory R1 language, offer a choice between Hindi and Sanskrit for R2, and between the remaining language and the state’s regional language for R3. They argue that this model would meet the requirements of the three-language policy while preserving student choice and remaining practical for KVS to implement.</p>