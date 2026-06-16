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Three-language policy: The dilemma around KV mandating Hindi

The KVS circular communicating this structure was issued on May 29, 2026, giving parents and students only a short window to make their choices.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 04:34 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 04:34 IST
HindiCBSEschoolLanguagekendriya vidyalayaKVSThree language formula

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