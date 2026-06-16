When does ‘follow your passion’ advice really work?

<p>“Follow your passion” is something you hear very often at graduations, in motivational talks and in social media posts. It sounds inspiring, but for many young people, it can be risky advice.</p>.<p>Best-selling author and Stern School of Business Professor Scott Galloway had argued in a 2024 Time Magazine article that this advice mainly works for people who already have money, stability, or strong support systems.</p>.<p>Research by Stanford psychologist William Damon shows that only about 20% of people aged under 26 can clearly identify a passion that can guide a long-term career path. Even when someone thinks they know their passion, especially in fields like music, art, sport, theatre and dance, the path to success and financial stability is uncertain.</p>.<p>According to Galloway, in fields like acting and music, unemployment rates are above 90%, which means that only a small percentage of people actually make a living from their craft. Vocalist Sunitha Sarathy says she understood this fact very early.</p>.<p>“Music was always my passion from a very young age. But I was also realistic about how unpredictable the industry can be, so I made sure I had some financial stability too. Passion mattered deeply, but so did discipline, consistency, and being practical about survival.”</p>.<p>Award-winning visual artist Parvathi Nayar puts it bluntly. “Yes, follow your passion is good advice,” she says, “but I would always add ‘interrogate that passion’ so you understand the nature of that passion very clearly without rose-tinted glasses.”</p>.<p>"Unless you have personal wealth, a financially stable partner, or instant success, most artists balance creative work with what we used to call ‘money work’ at university. Something that generates income,” she adds.</p>.<p><strong>What the data suggests</strong></p>.<p>A 2014 study by media and tech research firm MIDiA Consulting found that 1% of superstars accounted for a massive 77% of total recorded music income, both physical and digital.</p>.<p>Statistics from SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists), a major American labour union representing over 160,000 film and television actors, journalists, and media professionals, show that only 2% of actors make a living from their craft, and media professionals show that only 2% of actors make a living from their craft. The vast majority of working actors do not even reach the earnings threshold required to qualify for the union's health insurance. </p>.<p>A 2018 survey of visual artists conducted by The Creative Independent found that 48.7% reported that 10% or less of their total annual income came from their art. It also found that only 17% of artists earned between 75% and 100% of their income from art. </p>.<p>Sunitha says she has seen this throughout the industry. “I know many artists who balance creative work with professions like IT, banking, teaching, or corporate jobs,” she says. “For many of them, music is not just a hobby or a passion. It becomes a second career alongside their primary source of stability.”</p>.<p>Even in a cricket-crazy country like India, the odds of someone earning a living from the sport are extremely low. India has roughly 13 million youth cricketers training in structured systems, but only about 2,500–3,000 players hold sustainable professional domestic contracts. That means barely 0.02% ever make a stable living from cricket. For a child starting at a local academy, the odds of making it are far below 1%.</p>.<p><strong>Build capability instead of passion</strong></p>.<p>Galloway argues that young people should focus less on chasing passion initially and more on building capability. He advises youngsters to develop skills, build competence, and learn how industries function.</p>.<p>Very few engineers, doctors, entrepreneurs, musicians, or filmmakers begin their careers fully certain of themselves. Confidence usually arrives after years of repetition, setbacks, small victories, and gradual improvement.</p>.<p>Author and professor Cal Newport's book "So Good They Can't Ignore You" challenges what he calls the “passion hypothesis.” He points to one of the most famous advocates of the "follow your passion" idea, Steve Jobs. In his 2005 Stanford commencement speech, which later went viral, Jobs told graduates to “find what you love” and build a career around it. </p>.<p>But Newport argues that Jobs’s own life contradicts his advice. Before Apple, Jobs was interested in all sorts of things — meditation, calligraphy, eastern mysticism, fruitarian diets, even walking around barefoot. His true calling turned out to be none of these things. Jobs' greatest talent was his ability to synthesise disconnected fields, specifically the arts, design, and computing, to create highly intuitive consumer products, a far cry from meditation and eastern mysticism. </p>.<p>Youngsters often do not see that longevity matters more than virality. A song getting millions of views is not the same as building a sustainable 25-year career. A viral reel is not the same as artistic mastery.</p>.<p>“A lot of people today want instant validation,” says Sunitha. “But going viral and sustaining a long-term career are two very different things.”</p>.<p>Parvathi believes social media often distorts how success itself is perceived. “People post successes on social media. Hardly anyone posts failures,” she says. “Browsing through social media can create a false picture of how everyone else is doing.”</p>.<p><strong>A better career compass</strong></p>.<p>Passion matters enormously, but passion alone is rarely enough to build a stable life. Galloway suggests that young professionals and students should consider the following: </p>.<ul><li><p><strong>Expose oneself to a wide range of influences:</strong> Most people don't discover what they're good at overnight. Trying your hand at different fields can help you understand where your strengths lie.</p></li></ul>.<ul><li><p><strong>Invest in capability: </strong>Skills that are tested and developed create a foundation for passion to grow. </p></li></ul>.<ul><li><p><strong>Treat passion as an outcome, not a starting point:</strong> Research shows that passion grows from building capability and mastery, not the other way around.</p></li></ul>.<ul><li><p><strong>Develop a versatile skill set: </strong>In today's rapidly changing job market, where AI is causing seismic shifts, it's wiser to build a versatile skill set rather than limiting oneself to a single passion. </p></li></ul>.<p>"We are entering a major shift with AI and the way jobs and opportunities are changing. Over the next few years, the very idea of work will evolve, so a versatile skill set and financial awareness are absolutely essential. You cannot rely only on passion if you want longevity in a creative career," Sunitha says.</p>.<p>Perhaps the best approach is not to choose between passion and practicality, but to learn how to balance the two.</p>.<p>As Sunitha puts it, “Following your dreams sounds beautiful, but reality also involves responsibilities, bills, and financial pressure. If you want to truly thrive and not constantly live in survival mode, building capability, financial stability and practical knowledge are essential alongside talent and passion.”</p>.<p>"Explore widely when you are young. Try different things. Build real skills. Understand money. Accept uncertainty. Stay flexible enough to evolve. And don’t worry about life’s calling to arrive fully formed at eighteen. For most people, it doesn’t," says Parvathi.</p>.<p><span class="italic"><em>(The author is a Chennai-based entrepreneur)</em></span></p>