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When does ‘follow your passion’ advice really work?

A song getting millions of views is not the same as building a sustainable 25-year career.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 04:49 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 04:49 IST
EducationstudentCareer Advicecareerpassion

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