Indian professionals are returning home due to visa restrictions, job market challenges, and shifting US policies.

In one line

Key points

• Visa uncertainty H-1B visa restrictions, lottery-based selection, and policy changes make it harder for Indians to stay in the US after graduation.

• Job market challenges Employers prioritize candidates with existing work authorization, and layoffs reduce opportunities for immigrants in the US tech sector.

• Rising return trends A 40% increase in tech workers relocating to India in Q3 2025 reflects growing migration back home due to these challenges.