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The long way home: Why Indians are abandoning the 'American Dream'

A growing number of graduates and working professionals are returning to India amid visa restrictions, shrinking job opportunities and political tensions.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 08:57 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

The long way home: Why Indians are abandoning the ‘American Dream’

In one line
Indian professionals are returning home due to visa restrictions, job market challenges, and shifting US policies.
Key points
Visa uncertainty
H-1B visa restrictions, lottery-based selection, and policy changes make it harder for Indians to stay in the US after graduation.
Job market challenges
Employers prioritize candidates with existing work authorization, and layoffs reduce opportunities for immigrants in the US tech sector.
Rising return trends
A 40% increase in tech workers relocating to India in Q3 2025 reflects growing migration back home due to these challenges.
Shift in education goals
Indian students now prioritize ROI and clearer immigration pathways, reducing blind optimism about studying abroad.
Key statistics
40%
Increase in tech workers returning to India
85,000
H-1B visa applications allowed per year
60 days
Time limit to find a new job after H-1B layoff
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 26 March 2026, 08:57 IST
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