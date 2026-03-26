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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Indian professionals are returning home due to visa restrictions, job market challenges, and shifting US policies.
Key points
• Visa uncertainty
H-1B visa restrictions, lottery-based selection, and policy changes make it harder for Indians to stay in the US after graduation.
• Job market challenges
Employers prioritize candidates with existing work authorization, and layoffs reduce opportunities for immigrants in the US tech sector.
• Rising return trends
A 40% increase in tech workers relocating to India in Q3 2025 reflects growing migration back home due to these challenges.
• Shift in education goals
Indian students now prioritize ROI and clearer immigration pathways, reducing blind optimism about studying abroad.
Key statistics
40%
Increase in tech workers returning to India
85,000
H-1B visa applications allowed per year
60 days
Time limit to find a new job after H-1B layoff
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Published 26 March 2026, 08:57 IST