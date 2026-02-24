<p>In the digital era, children have easy access to screens and frequently encounter content that can be harmful — such as violence, foul language, and mockery. Short-form videos, such as reels and clips, have become a prominent trend. While some content may appear entertaining on the surface, it can subtly shape a child’s psyche. Although many children can discern right from wrong, a significant number can be swayed by the media and may imitate what they see.</p>.<p>As AI takes over, we cannot eliminate screens from our lives. However, children need guidance on using gadgets and technology responsibly. From conducting research to accessing valuable information, these tools can be harnessed for good. As Instagram reels and entertaining TikTok videos fuel an intense race for likes, followers, and easy income, the real challenge for parents, educators, and communities is how to nurture and instil enduring moral values in children from a young age. Since adolescence often brings rebellion, starting moral education early is key. Here are simple tips to nurture values in young minds so they glow brighter than screens.</p>.Good healthcare and education improves quality of life, says Dr Ashwath Narayan.<p>Lead by example: Learning doesn’t happen only in classrooms. Today, children learn by watching and listening to the adults they grow up with. Adults who model empathy and kindness in everyday life — listening patiently, apologising sincerely, sharing credit, supporting others — set a living example of these virtues. The simplest acts — holding a door, offering help, admitting a mistake or acknowledging others’ contributions — become lasting lessons in their growing-up years. Early moral education isn’t about preaching; it’s about practising too, to shape children’s thinking. Pausing before acting, considering others’ needs, and acting with integrity—even when no one is watching — helps children emulate good behaviour.</p>.<p>Some children mirror their parents’ actions, especially in homes where adults may struggle with narcissistic or borderline tendencies and use their kids to meet their own needs. In environments of violence and abuse, teachers play a crucial role in understanding what underlies troubling behaviour and helping children grow toward better values.</p>.<p>Build a vocabulary of virtues: Encourage children to read moral science books and record valuable lessons in a diary. Invite them to reflect on meanings and continuously identify practical ways to embody the values. Early conversations about kindness, honesty, fairness, respect, responsibility, and courage provide children with a vocabulary for moral reflection. Instead of “Do this because I said so,” we can say, “Let’s consider how our actions affect others. What would be fair in this situation?” Regular, age-appropriate conversations help enforce ethics and integrity.</p>.<p>Turn daily life into moral practice: We can use daily life to teach children essential values. Model table manners, encourage sharing, gratitude, and mindful consumption. Teach them to play fair, take turns, and resolve disagreements amicably. Involve them in simple acts of service — volunteering with a religious organisation, donating toys, participating in neighbourhood clean-ups, and helping a neighbour. Encourage reading about moral virtues and explore their path to spirituality and higher realms of being.</p>.<p>Create safe spaces for disclosure: Children flourish in environments where they feel supported and understood. Seek to understand before offering advice. Probe with questions: What happened? What triggered the reaction? Who was affected? How can harm be repaired, and what steps can prevent repetition? This approach teaches accountability without shaming. Show that you care and discipline with empathy. When missteps occur, address the behaviour rather than rebuking the child. Help children review the situation from a broader perspective and steer them toward better choices in the future.</p>.<p>Embrace cultural diversity, honour preferences: Moral education isn’t one-size-fits-all. It should honour family values and culture while allowing them to formulate and prioritise their own value systems. Some children develop unique ways of thinking; as adults, we should support them in forging their path rather than attempting to control it as per familial expectations. Exposing children to diverse perspectives and ways of life will help them cultivate the virtues of acceptance and tolerance. </p>.<p>One wrong act doesn’t define a person. Sometimes, deeper issues such as immaturity, neglect, or gaps in parenting influence decisions. Think of character as a garden that develops over time. Plant seeds of virtue early and water them consistently, and children can grow in the right direction. If they wander off track, address the harm and prune what’s harmful without uprooting the whole plant. Make nurturing values a regular habit in early childhood, so the results show up gradually in their choices and everyday actions.</p>.<p><em>(The author is a counsellor)</em></p>