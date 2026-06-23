The need to teach politics to students

<p>Politics is not something that exists only during elections or inside government buildings. It affects almost every part of our daily life: education, employment opportunities, healthcare, prices of essential items, public policies, and even the rights and responsibilities of citizens.</p>.<p>Still, many young people complete their education without getting a clear understanding of how the system around them actually works. This gap shows why introducing basic political education in schools has become an important need of today.</p>.Why climate change education must go beyond facts and figures.<p>Teaching politics in schools does not mean encouraging students to support a particular political party, leader, or ideology. It simply means helping them understand the structure and functioning of a democratic country. Students should know the basics of the Constitution of India, how laws are created, how elections are conducted, the role of Parliament, and how different government institutions function. These are not just political topics; they are essential lessons about citizenship.</p>.<p>In recent times, several incidents have underscored the need for awareness among young citizens. Issues related to competitive examinations, including the NEET examination controversy and concerns raised about examination transparency, created discussions across the country. Many students expressed their concerns and demanded fairness, accountability, and a better system. Similar concerns related to examination management have also led students and parents to question how important decisions are made.</p>.<p>Such situations remind us that education is not only about studying subjects and passing exams. Students who understand the policies and decisions that affect their academic and professional futures can make changes to the system. When young people understand how institutions work, they can express their concerns responsibly and seek solutions rather than simply reacting with anger or confusion.</p>.<p>Today, social media has become a major source of information. While it helps people stay updated, it also spreads rumours, misinformation, and incomplete facts. Many people form strong opinions about social and political issues without understanding the complete situation. Political education can help students develop critical thinking. The aim should not be to teach students what to think, but to teach them how to think.</p>.<p>A politically aware student learns to verify facts, consider different opinions, and engage in healthy discussions. They understand that democracy is not limited to voting once every five years. It also includes being aware of social issues, understanding responsibilities, and participating positively as a citizen.</p>.Why structured classrooms are still relevant.<p><strong>Grooming leaders</strong></p>.<p>Another important issue is the quality of leadership in society. Sometimes, people with a limited understanding of public issues, or those facing serious allegations, manage to enter positions of power. This often happens because voters may lack sufficient awareness of the importance of their decisions. Choosing a leader should not depend only on emotions, caste, religion, popularity, or short-term benefits. It should depend on capability, honesty, and commitment towards society.</p>.<p>If students learn about governance and politics from a young age, they can become responsible voters in the future. They will learn to ask the right questions, understand public issues, and expect accountability from leaders. An informed citizen is one of the strongest foundations of a successful democracy.</p>.<p>At the same time, political education must be introduced carefully. Schools should never become places for political promotion or influence. Teachers should remain neutral and allow students to discuss different viewpoints. A classroom should be a place where students learn respect, communication, and the ability to understand different perspectives.</p>.<p>Students are already exposed to political and social discussions through television, the internet, and social media. Avoiding these topics completely leaves them without proper guidance. Instead of allowing young minds to learn from unreliable sources, schools can provide a balanced and factual understanding.</p>.<p>Many countries give importance to civic education because they know that democracy becomes stronger when citizens are informed. Development is not measured only by technology, buildings, or economic growth. True progress happens when people understand their rights, perform their duties, and contribute positively to society.</p>.<p>Recent events have shown that young people are not just observers; they are also affected by decisions made in society. Whether it is related to education policies, examinations, employment opportunities, or public welfare, students deserve to understand how these systems work. Awareness gives them the confidence to participate responsibly and contribute to positive change.</p>.<p>Teaching politics in schools is not about creating politicians. It is about creating responsible citizens who can think, question, and contribute. A strong nation requires people who are informed and aware.</p>.<p>In the end, political knowledge is not only for leaders but also for every citizen. If we want a better future, we must start by educating young minds about the system they live in and the role they can play in improving it.</p>.<p><em>(The author is an assistant professor at a Bengaluru-based university)</em></p>