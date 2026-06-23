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The need to teach politics to students

Political education can help students develop critical thinking. The aim should not be to teach students what to think, but to teach them how to think.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 04:22 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 04:22 IST
Educationpoliticsstudentsteacherleadership

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