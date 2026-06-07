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The plucky teenagers who put CBSE under the scanner

India’s education system has been a source of discontentment, with a litany of leaks plaguing the sector.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 03:03 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 03:03 IST
India NewsEducationCBSETeenagersIndian Education SystemPremium

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