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The reform that never reached the classroom

Reforms that exist only on paper are not real reforms. What students need is an examination that tests their minds and gives teachers enough time to appreciate their efforts.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 20:47 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 20:47 IST
EducationNEP

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